Grey's Anatomy to Bring Back (Yet Another!) Dead Character

It's about to feel like deju vu all over again on Grey's Anatomy.

Following a season that featured the beloved ABC hit reviving a multitude of deceased fan favorites, Deadline reports that producers have decided to run back a similar storyline this fall.

No, we don't think Ellen Pompeo's Meredith will fall into another coma and be visited by her late husband and/or any friends on Season 18.

However:

She'll have visions of her mother.

Kate Burton will reprise her role as Meredith's mother, Ellis, on multiple installments, beginning with the Octoberr premiere.

The character passed during season 3 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, although she has appeared in eight episodes since her death.

Ellis most recently showed up in her daughter's dream in season 15’s “Blood and Water,” which aired in March 2019.

To date, Burton has acted in a total of 23 episodes of Grey's Anatomy in both a guest star and recurring capacity, per Deadline.

She has earned two Emmy Award nominations for her role.

As previously mentioned, the reappearance of Meredith's strict and demanding mother will take place after the series featured several major returns during season 17.

Throughout the show's run this past winter and spring, Meredith was visited by a handful of former characters as she spent time on an imaginary beach while she struggled with COVID-19.

Those gust appearances included:

Chyler Leigh as her half-sister Lexie.

Eric Dane as Mark Sloan.

T.R. Knight as George O'Malley.

And, of course, Patrick Dempsey as Meredith's soulmate, Derek Shepherd.

The story line wrapped when Meredith awoke from her coma — without Ellis ever making an appearance on the sand.

Dempsey reflected on his unexpected reunion with Pompeo in April.

“We all cried at the beginning and we hugged each other,” he told Variety at the time, even teasing a future reprisal.

"Never say never with this show, right? I’m glad we did it this year. And [showrunner] Krista Vernoff did a fantastic job telling the story.

"It was just a great way to give people some hope.”

While some fans appreciated the nostalgia factor, others criticized Season 17 for its lack of any real plotting or storytelling.

“I guess I’m an alien because this season was dumpster trash!” one viewer tweeted in June. “I love the show but not this season.”

Pompeo actually reacted to the critique, too, taking the negative comments in stride.

“All good!” she replied. “Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time … it’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great…

"I get it… thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love.”

Production on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 kicked off on Wednesday, as documented by Pompeo in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

New episodes premiere on ABC Thursday, September 30, at 9/8c.