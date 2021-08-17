Gia Giudice Shamed by RHONJ Fans for Steamy Phone Booth PDA

Early this year, Gia Giudice was dragged into reality TV drama through no fault of her own.

She's the daughter of the most iconic star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It happens.

Now, some Housewives fans are coming after Gia -- this time, unrelated to the show's drama.

They claimed to be totally disgusted by her PDA-filled snogfest with her hunky athletic boyfriend.

Phone booths have been obsolete for the vast majority of 20-year-old Gia Giudice's life.

But they still exist and can be found in places, as a derelict or as a novelty.

It was a fun, quirky place for the elder Gen Z reality TV personality to pose for some quasi-ironic photos.

"Sorry I missed your call," she quipped in the caption. "I was dancing to the ringtone."

While that line alone is retro (who has a ringtone in 2021?), she clearly had fun making these dated references.

And for one photo, as you can see, she was joined by boyfriend Christian Carmichael.

Gia is a 20-year-old young woman with an age-appropriate athlete boyfriend.

Their perfectly innocuous kiss, with one of Gia's legs thrown up, turned the phone booth into a kissing booth, if you will.

Teresa even replied with the fire emoji, a whole string of it, cheering on her daughter.

That did not sit well, for some reason, with some fans and followers on Instagram.

Some were disgusted by Gia's ... extremely tame and mild display of affection for her boyfriend.

Others felt that Teresa was doing wrong by encouraging Gia with her string of emojis.

“[Teresa] such an odd response from a mother,” scolded one weirdo.

“Don’t reduce yourself to that girl," another demanded of Gia.

"You don’t need that image!!" the prude insisted. "You have more class than that."

“Well not anymore," a wannabe Frollo spat in response.

That person accused: "She’s turned classless like her crazy momma."

This is ... maddening, to say the least.

It's almost enough to make you think that people are talking about different photos altogether.

Nothing especially salacious is happening here. They are kissing in a way that wouldn't raise eyebrows in public.

This is the sort of cute couples moment for which Instagram exists.

Also ... if Gia and Christian were getting hot and heavy, how would that be anyone's business?

Young hot adults who are dating each other often kiss each other in much more interesting ways than this sweet smooch.

There's nothing wrong with that. Gia didn't photograph anything of the sort, but it would be fine if she did.

So ... why are people raising objections?

Perhaps some of them are on their guard because they dislike Teresa, and are transferring that contempt to her eldest daughter.

But honestly, some people have what we can only characterize as bad values, and think that they should police what women do with their bodies.

We do have to emphasize that these bad apples are not representative of the rest of the orchard.

Plenty of fans were not old fuddy-duddies and cheered on Gia and her boyfriend, enjoying her photos like normal people.

If you don't appreciate someone's perfectly normal photos ... maybe don't follow them.