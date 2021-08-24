Farrah Abraham Slams Harvard: It's a Pathetic School For Losers!

Remember when Farrah Abraham claimed that she was attending Harvard and no one believed her?

And then there were reports that Farrah really was enrolled at Harvard (even though she can barely string a coherent sentence together), and no one knew what to think?

Well, the situation is finally starting to make sense, and as expected, Farrah is not some secret genius, a la Good Will Hunting.

It seems she was briefly attending Harvard's "extension school," which appears to be open to the public.

And like pretty much everything in Farrah's life, the situation didn't end well.

In fact, Farrah was apparently so pissed off at the way things concluded that she blew her cover by writing a negative, one-star review of the one online class she took at the Harvard Extension School.

“#1 discriminated to the highest level by being locked out of my zoom for a course I payed for by the teacher Patricia Bellanca and Dean Robert Neugenboren with no one answering emails," she began.

From there, Farrah described Harvard as "an Ivy League scam" and alleged that the famed university is unsafe for all students.

It's the sort of thing you absolutely have to read to believe:

"As a masters student you pay a higher tuition then everyone else yet share a class with sophomores in high school, associates, and bachelors levels.

"This is a ivy league lawsuit, scam, fraud. I had to dispute my tuition after the teacher claimed I had a neurological issue yet my other course I was asked to guest speak with effortless A.

"I would advise Harvard is not a safe nor credible school to attend. Educational abuse, deny student education, unsafe , discriminate, slander and poor mental health and writing and center help.

"Their own teachers do not know how to teach online! Hypocrite, scam, illegal ivy league joke."

She went on to accuse Harvard of offering an inferior educational experience and cashing in on solely on the strength of their stellar reputation.

She also alleged that the school severed ties with her online, which is probably why Farrah is finally coming clean.

"Harvard can sell their logo but not their education as they offer nothing to really produce in the real world," she wrote.

"Also due to Harvard purposely taking my status of attending for my education on & off of LinkedIn like an untrustworthy scam educational institution that they are it made news with my name, how pathetic people can not even get peace to show their education that far is greater then a Harvard logo on LinkedIn."

We're not totally sure what that sentence is supposed to mean, but it sounds like Farrah is not happy.

"Farrah was apparently enrolled in a writing class, which is probably a good idea, since she recently misspelled "memoir" on the cover of her memoir.

So yeah, she could probably use a few pointers before she publishes her new book.

Speaking of education, Farrah recently announced that her 12-year-old daughter Sophia has begun another school year.

Unfortunately, it seems that Farrah will once again be homeschooling her daughter, which probably means the kid is getting no education at all.

For obvious reasons, many of Farrah's followers are nervous about this arrangement, and Sophia attempted to allay their concerns in a rather bizarre Instagram Story:

"I got a bed, I got a roof, and I'm fine," she told the audience.

"Oh my god I got a bed and a roof and I'm fine and I eat and I sleep and I have good mental health. I'm like overall an amazing person," Sophia concluded.

Yeah, we don't really have any interest in another book from Farrah, but something tells us Sophia will write a doozy of a memoir some day.