Farrah Abraham: Chrissy Teigen Is a Lying Hypocrite!

By her own admission, Chrissy Teigen is now a member of cancel club.

After ironically calling attention to her own online presence by taking a hiatus from Twitter, Chrissy returned to the site and immediately became the subject of intense scrutiny.

Multiple female celebrities observed that the social media world was better off with Teigen, and they accused her of the worst kinds of bullying and harassment.

The claims started with model and singer Courntey Stodden, who claimed that Teigen encouraged them to commit suicide.

The allegations continued with Farrah Abraham, who revealed that she was bullied by Teigen both publicly and privately on Twitter.

In the weeks that followed, Teigen made multiple posts about her past behavior, and she seemed sincere in her remorse, but it seems she may have skipped a crucial step in her efforts to rehabilitate her public image:

Both Stodden and Abraham say that Teigen has yet to reach out and apologize to them.

Farrah appeared on E! News' Just the Sip podcast this wek, and when host Justin Sylvester asked her about the Chrissy situation, Ms. Abraham did not hold back.

"I hope she's in a better place," Abraham said.

"I still have not been apologized to. I've just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says," Farrah continued.

"Again, that is hypocrisy and I don't tolerate it."

Chrissy is still a widely beloved figure, but it seems that even fans of the model believe she handled the situation poorly after Farrah and Courtney made their allegations.

And there's no denying that Chrissy's initial tweets were way out of line.

"Absolutely sickened at the fact that idiot teen mom commissioned her own sex tape and is pretending to be confused/distraught. EFF YOU," Teigen tweeted back in 2013.

"Seriously. This is what we have come to. This idiot from teen mom feels such hunger for fame and money and WE AS PEOPLE WILL EMPOWER HER."

The comments are especially odd, as Chrissy is friends with Kim Kardashian, who first became a household name by releasing a sex tape.

Whatever inspired Chrissy's tweets and abusive DMs, she absolutely owes an apology to the targets of her harassment.

This was a clear case in which one celebrity believed she out-ranked another and decided that she should take advantage of the situation in one of the worst ways possible.

Does that mean that Chrissy can never return to the public sphere?

We think that punishment would be a bit excessive, but ultimately, it's up to the victims, and it seems Chrissy has done little to make things right with them.

Obviously, the time has come for Chrissy to humble herself and issue a sincere apology to the people she hurt.

This is the right move not only for the sake of human decency, but in the public relations sense, as well.

And from the latter perspective, time is running short, and Chrissy's window of opportunity is closing rapidly.