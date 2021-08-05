Erika Jayne SNAPS: Garcelle Betrayed Me!!

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have seen Erika Jayne break down as her life falls apart.

Garcelle Beauvais arrived to join the group's getaway, and was playing catchup with Erika's downfall.

Like the rest of us, she had some real questions, and Erika opened up.

This later led to Erika lashing out at Garcelle, and it was ugly.

In La Quinta, Erika had already opened up to her castmates about the fallout with Tom Girardi.

On a hike with Garcelle and with Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle asked some thoughtful questions of Erika.

"It's a new story every day," Erika confessed. "There's a hearing today in Chicago, I don't know what about. I'll find out."

Garcelle acknowledged that Erika was not part of Tom's business, asking if she instead received an allowance.

"No, I didn't get an allowance," she clarified.

In terms of the house and finances, "all of that" was managed by Tom and kept out of her hands.

In a confessional, Erika added that most of what she did was on credit cards, though she would get cash from Tom at times when she asked.

But when it came to work: "It's not my business, it's not my law firm, I'm not a lawyer."

Erika also insisted that she did not receive an early warning about the lawsuits.

"No, I did not. This was a long time coming, a long battle with someone whose personality has completely changed," Erika lamented.

"Three years ago, he had a terrible, terrible head injury," she recalled.

"And," Erika described, "there was a significant shift in his personality, decision making and who he is. There was severe decline."

Erika described how Tom's moodiness would lead to "rage" if she pointed out when he repeated himself.

She felt "like I was a whipping boy," she expressed.

"The anger, frustration, I took it all," Erika said. "I think he denied it to himself, this isn't happening. I'm so f--ked up mentally."

Erika shared that she didn't believe that Tom was deliberately attempting to defraud anyone, but that a traumatic brain injury caused the behavioral shift.

"The calls I was getting from his lawyers at his firm, one of his lawyers calling on the phone to me, 'We have to do something,'" Erika described.

She added: "What is it we can do? Such a bizarre ending to a career, you know?"

Erika admitted that it was hard to get calls from Tom: "I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney and ask, 'Please stop calling Erika.'"

"It's just horrible, 'I love you, miss you, come home, are you sure?'" she said of Tom's calls.

She added: "I'm like, stop, you have to stop honey, you need help and I can't give it."

Back at the house and around others, Garcelle remarked upon the tragedy of Erika's situation.

"Erika shared, if you don't mind me saying, that Tom calls her," she began in front of the others.

"I do mind you saying that, because I feel like you're betraying my friendship right now," Erika snapped.

"But please, have your moment. Go ahead. Go ahead, babe," Erika snipped.

"I don't want to do it like that," assured a visibly surprised Garcelle.

"So let me tell the f--king story. Tom calls me all the time. I won't take his call," Erika expressed angrily.

"And you got it out of me once and now you want to do it again," Erika accused. "Don't f--king sugar coat it."

Garcelle never meant to stir the pot, she shared, but Erika felt that she was sharing a private admission.

"Sometimes not everything is up for discussion," Erika said. "I've been very open and very honest, so I think that was dirty."

"You didn't have to do it twice, Garcelle. You did it once, you didn't have to do it again," Erika scolded her.

"You did it twice. You already got it once, you didn't have to do it in front of them. Once was enough," she reiterated.

Sobbing, she walked off, saying: "There's only so much I can take right now, guys. I just wanna go to the bathroom for a bit."

After Erika left, Crystal explained that this was a simple miscommunication.

Erika had expressed that she didn't want to talk about Tom's calls, but she'd told Crystal -- not Garcelle.

Garcelle hadn't heard or realized, while in Erika's emotional state, it felt to her like a betrayal.