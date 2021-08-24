Demi Lovato Turns 29, Celebrates With Stunning Swimsuit Pics!

A birthday is always a cause for celebration, but in the case of Demi Lovato the occasion is especially significant.

As you're probably aware, Demi has been through quite a lot in the past few years, so they had every reason to go all-out this week when celebrating the first day of the last year of their thirties!

Yes, Demi hit the big 2-9 in Friday, and they marked the occasion with a weekend-long rager in the Maldives.

Needless to say, it must be nice to be one of Demi's friends.

Fortunately, they let the rest of us in on the celebration by sharing some epic swimsuit pics from the trip.

As you can see, Demi is rolling around in the surf, a la Madonna in the "Cherish" video.

Those of you under the age of 30 will just have to forgive us for that Extremely Old Person Reference and trust us that it makes sense.

Anyway, the past few years have likely been the most challenging and rewarding of Demi's life.

So this birthday might be a little bittersweet, but we're guessing they're excited to move on from their twenties and see what lies ahead in the next chapter of their life.

Just four years ago, Lovato suffered an overdose that nearly claimed her life.

These days, not only do they have their health back on track, they're living their truth like never before.

Demi came out as non-binary back in March, and in doing so, they became an inspiration to millions of young people who might be grappling with gender identity issues.

Demi has also been open about their own issues with body confidence, and their effort to see themself as healthy and capable regardless of their weight.

"I would love to be in a place where I can say I'm super confident in my body," they said during a recent interview on Ashley Graham's podcast.

"But the reality is, I'm not."

Demi followed that up with a recent Instagram post in which they revealed that they feel more comfortable when they least on:

"I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked," they wrote.

"Just me in my purest form. I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is," Lovato added.

While they may have gotten their start in the world of Disney like so many other future pop icons, Demi has always been their own person, unwilling to submit to the will of corporations, fans, or anyone else.

They have been courageous in sharing their struggles with the public, and as a result, fans have shared in their every triumph.

Whether they continue to make music, return to acting, or enter into a different field altogether, we can't wait to see what the future holds for Demi.

And we hope that they will continue to share all of their ups and downs with their fans.