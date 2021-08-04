Demi Lovato Treats Fans to Mouth-Watering, Shoe-Biting Photoshoot

Last month, Demi Lovato filmed their first-ever sex scene for an acting project.

After so many years of struggling with their self-image, they feel so much more confident in their body.

It has been nearly a decade since Demi's last photoshoot with famed celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

That last one broke the internet. Their newest spread doesn't fall far from the tree.

Demi Lovato is serving looks left and right, up and down.

Their jaw-dropping photoshoot is leaving even Demi's jaw hanging open, as you can see below.

They want to assure everyone, however, that no Louboutin's were harmed in the making of this photoshoot.

Demi was obviously not alone for the photoshoot.

They posed alongside actress Allie Marie Evans for the black-and-white pics.

She's the girlfriend of legendary photographer Tyler Shields, but she was also a perfect fit for the series.

You can find these photos on the Instagrams of both models, and also on Tyler Shields' Instagram.

Tyler also spoke to People about how long he has been wanting to do a shoot like this.

"About 10 years ago I did my first shoot with Demi," he recalled, referring to a legendary 2012 set of pics.

"And those photos went everywhere and were viral before that was such the thing that it is today," Tyler pointed out.

"So when they asked me to shoot again," he explained, "I, of course, said yes."

"Although this time was different," Tyler added.

"We had both grown a lot as artists and people," Tyler noted.

"So," he explained, "I was very excited to see where the work would end up."

"And," Tyler concluded, "the images that we would make."

Tyler and Demi bumped into each other at the birthday party of mutual friend Charlotte Lawrence.

The Christian Louboutin heels feature prominently, but as we mentioned, Demi worked them into a joke in her own caption for the images.

"No louboutins were harmed in the making of this photograph," they joked.

There may be more images from the shoot that we have not yet seen.

"Made some magic w @thetylershields last week," Demi teased. "More to come soon."

Their dazzling photoshoot companion simply wrote: "Demi and I by TS."

Tyler, for his part, shared that this project was in high demand.

"No person I've ever shot that I had more requests to shoot than @ddlovato," he admitted.

"Our first shoot was epic," Tyler recalled. "This shoot goes to a new level."

Demi Lovato has made tremendous personal strides in recent months.

In addition to opening up about their sobriety journey in a heartbreaking documentary about their nearly fatal overdose, they had more to share.

Demi came out as nonbinary, using they/them pronouns like so many who have realized that the genders arbitrarily assigned to them at birth do not match who they are.

It always takes courage to come out, but while there are fewer risks for celebrities, newly out celebrities know that their visibility makes them targets for bigotry.

(Sometimes, not-so-newly out celebrities know this, too -- more eyes on them means more awful people saying awful things)

We admire Demi for sharing their journey with us all. We also cannot help but admire these stunning photos by Tyler Shields.