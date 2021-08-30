Demi Lovato Smokes Weed on Instagram, Sparks Concern Among Fans

Back in 2018, Demi Lovato suffered an overdose that nearly claimed their life.

Prior to that relapse, they had been sober for over six years.

They spent weeks in the hospital recovering, and then checked into rehab, where they spent months working with a team of specialists in order to get back on the path to sobriety.

So it's not hard to see why fans are surprised -- and a bit concerned -- to find that Demi is using intoxicating substances again.

Earlier this year, Demi revealed that they're "California sober," a controversial term that's used to to describe a lifestyle in which a person -- usually a former addict -- smokes marijuana, but does not engage in any other drug use.

Demi has loosened the rules further, so that they're permitted to drink alcohol, as well.

There's an ongoing debate as to whether or not marijuana should even be classified as a drug, but the fact is, most experts in the recovery field agree that a person who's still smoking weed should not be considered sober.

So at this point, they don't really fit anyone's definition of sober.

This week, Demi reminded fans that they still like to get high by posting a photo of themself smoking a pre-rolled joint at what appeared to be a dispensary.

“Left w some goodies aka MIYAGI DO,” Demi captioned the post, referring to what's referred to as a "heavy-hitting" strain of weed with a 23-28% THC content.

It's not surprising that Demi smokes the good stuff, but some fans and fellow celebs are surprised that they still smoke at all.

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino called Demi out for going public with their strange approach to "sobriety," noting that it could send a dangerous message to fans of Demi's who might also be struggling with addiction.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent also cricitized Lovato.

Both Kent and Sorrentino are sober themselves, and both have been clear about the fact that a prominent figure calling themself sober while continuing to ingest various substances could set a disastrous example to young people.

Lovato explained their decision to continue smoking weed and drinking in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning:

“I called my recovery case manager and was like ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that tells me if I slip up, I’m going to die,'” the singer explained.

“I am cautious to say that, just like, I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too," Lovato continued.

Demi's knows themself better than anyone, and they certainly know what's best for them.

But it's not hard to see why people who have worked hard to rid their lives of any and all inebriants might take issue with their definition of sobriety.

In the end, of course, the choice belongs to Demi.

But some would argue that as one of the most famous former addicts on the planet, they have an obligation toward the people whom they inspired to get sober.

And the loved ones of those struggling people would probably very much appreciate it if Demi stopped advertising their foray into recreational drug use.