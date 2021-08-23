Demi Lovato: I Might Identify as Trans One Day

Recently, beloved singer and actor Demi Lovato spoke about how dumping their ex helped them to blossom as a person.

Since then, they have publicly come out as nonbinary, shared the story of their past overdose, and felt more comfortable in their own skin.

Demi has acknowledged that they are very "fluid" as a person.

In fact, they acknowledge that the future of their journey of self-discovery could see them identifying as trans.

Last week, Demi Lovato spoke to Kate Sosin of The 19th Represents Summit.

They reflected at length upon their journey as a person, from coming out as nonbinary and using they/them pronouns to their breakup.

Last year, Demi became engaged to Max Ehrich amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They also broke off the engagement.

When it came to the end of their ill-advised engagement, Demi acknowledged that the pandemic "had everything to do with it."

Demi had already been "starting to identify as nonbinary," they revealed, as lockdown began.

"Then I met someone," they recalled, "and I got into this straight relationship."

"And that was great," Demi charitably claimed.

"But," they explained, "that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself."

Demi felt that there were facets of who they are "that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time."

Demi was in a whirlwind romance with Max, "who ended up becoming my fiance."

"In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me," they noted upon reflection.

But ultimately, the breakup helped, too, "because of what that led inside of myself."

Demi was able to "stand on my own two feet" after the engagement ended.

They were glad to be able to do so "without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted."

Demi explained that they "really started to identify" as nonbinary after the split, when they felt more comfortable exploring their identity.

Late last year, Demi started to come out as nonbinary to a few trusted friends.

"It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today," they explained.

Before Demi was able to do away with those barriers, they weren't comfortable telling others who they really were.

Gender is part of identity and is no more immutable than someone's favorite color.

With that in mind, Demi acknowledged that they will likely continue to explore their sense of gender "forever."

"There might be a time where I identify as trans," they suggested.

"I don't know what this looks like for me," Demi plainly admitted.

"There might be a time where I identify as nonbinary and gender-nonconforming my entire life," they added.

"Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman," Demi considered.

No one knows what the future might hold for them, and Demi is no exception.

They simply explained that "in this moment right now, this is how I identify."

We wouldn't ask for anything more than that.

"And I have a feeling that it's not going to ever go back to one way or the other..." Demi expressed.

"It's about keeping it open and free," they added, "and I'm a very fluid person."

Nonbinary isn't a third gender, it's a vast category covering an array of genders and gender identities.

No one has to fit themselves into a forever-box -- not by how they identify as adults or by the gender arbitrarily assigned to them at birth.

Also, just for the record, nonbinary folks like Demi are already within the trans umbrella because their gender doesn't match their birth certificate.

That said, we all understand what Demi was saying. It is very open-minded to acknowledge how much their identity might or might not change over time.