Dean McDermott Gushes Over Tori Spelling Amid Rampant Break-Up Rumors

According to an endless array of ongoing rumors, Dean McDermott is broke.

But you know what Jennifer Lopez once said about love, right?

It don't cost a thing.

The below-average husband was therefore able to afford the price of a compliment for his wife on Monday, surprising social media users by actually gushing over Tori Spelling.

Dean was prompted to do so after Spelling shared a post on Instagram yesterday that confirmed she would be co-hosting E! Daily Pop for two days.

"There's a new co-host in town…" the actress captioned a picture of herself standing next to an E! News display.

"Super excited to be co-hosting @edailypop today and tomorrow with the amazing @morganstewart & @justinasylvester."

The polarizing mother of five added that she would be "talking feuds, fear of flying, IG ex scrubbing, and back to school deals and financial tips."

While we internally guffaw over the concept of Tori Spelling offering anyone financial tips of any kind, McDermott responded with the following comment:

"You look amazing!!! So proud of you!!"

Such a show of support came amid speculation that Spelling and McDermott are headed for a divorce.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member herself didn't exacty shoot down this chatter during a podcast appearance with Jeff Lewis in June.

"There's speculation that there's problems at home, but there's no problems at home. 'Cause I feel like you would have told me if there was problems at home, right?" Lewis asked his guest at the time.

Is there truth to the rumor, for example, that Spellling and McDermott aren't sharing a bed these days?

"Since he left [to film a project] -- this is not good, you guys -- but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me," Spelling replied, citing her many kids.

"So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

Spelling and McDermott have previously been very open about their relationship challenges, which started in 2014 after Dean confessed to an affair.

"I feel shame. I've never felt shame before," McDermott said on an episode of the reality show True Tori.

In 2016, Spelling opened up to People Magazine about the infidelity.

"We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild," she said, adding that the two had "bonded and solidified as a couple."

Over a great deal of time, and thanks to couples' therapy and individual personal healing, "we made the conscious decision based on our love for each other to tough it out and work through it," added the actress.

Still, however, there's been a lot of talk of late that McDermott is simply too broke to move out -- or else this romance would already be over.

Neither he nor Tori has said anything to confirm this statement, though.

Concluded Spelling five years ago on this topic:

"It was one of the worst times in our lives, but it was also one of the best times.

"I wouldn't change anything because if we hadn't started talking and opened up those lines of communication, maybe we wouldn't be here today."