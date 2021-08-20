David Eason: My Baby Mama Is an Abusive Alcoholic!

Obviously, there's nothing surprising about the news that David Eason has accused his baby mama of being an abusive alcoholic.

But this story comes with a shocking twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan:

Believe it or not, David's not talking about Jenelle Evans this time!

Yes, Jenelle's heavy drinking has led many of her followers to conclude that she's an alcoholic, but on this occasion, David is talking about one of his other baby mamas.

As you might already know, David has a son named Kaden from a previous relationship.

Of course, no one would blame you if you didn't know that, because David's not even allowed to see the kid.

So not surprisingly, young Kaden doesn't make many appearances on his father's social media pages.

Every once in a while, however, a pic of the son he never sees makes it's way to David, so at least he has a rough idea of what the kid looks like.

David posted the photo below this week, along with a caption explaining the kid's identity for the sake of his confused followers.

"I will never stop fighting for you Kaden David Eason!" he wrote.

"I love you more than you could ever imagine!"

As we said earlier, a lot of David's followers were surprised by the news that he has a son.

"Wait ... I'm confused. There's another boy?" one fan asked, adding:

"He's a cutie! Hope he's ok!"

David then revealed that he doesn't know much about his son's well-being:

"Me too!" he replied.

"His mother was a very abusive alcoholic so I am always worried for his safety."

Well, if there's anyone who knows about abusive alcoholics, it's David.

Not only is he married to professional alcoholic Jenelle, but he's been known to behave abusively after knocking a few back!

Remember when he broke Jenelle's collarbone in what she later dismissed as "a drunk misunderstanding"?

Or how about when he beat and shot the family dog in front of his kids.

You think he was sober for that one?

Actually knowing how easily this guy gets triggered he might have been.

Anyway, in other Kaden-related news, it seems that Jenelle is no longer feuding with David's sister April.

At least that's what we're assuming based on her comments on Kaden's pics.

"Look how perfect he is he favors Brayden in that picture and he still looks like his Daddy and Aunt April," she wrote.

So if you're keeping score at home:

Jenelle and David are back on good terms with April, but they still hate Barbara, who has custody of Jenelle's oldest son, Jace.

Also, David has another kid, whom he's not even allowed to see, which means he must have really made an impression on that family court judge.

Yeah, it's a lot to keep track of.

We have to admit, with all this insanity going on, Jenelle and David's lives would actually make for a pretty interesting reality show.

The only problem is, no network or producer would touch these two with a 10-foot pole.