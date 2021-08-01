Clare Crawley Removes Breast Implants, Says She Feels "Amazing"

Clare Crawley is on the road to recovery.

Just over a week since she alerted followers to some serious health concerns, and explained how they're actually related to her breast implants, Crawley has provided fans with an important update.

And also a positive one.

Thank goodness.

"Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!" Clare wrote alongside an image of herself at the hospital smiling with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Added the 40-year old recent Bachelorette:

"I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process!

"It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness)."

Earlier this month, Crawley explained to folllowers hwo she had undergone a number of extensive tests to determine what had been causing her such pain.

She said that she has "been having really bad hives and rash" for years and that "my whole body is just inflamed and itchy."

“Last night I couldn’t sleep because I was so itchy,” Clare added, describing her implants at the time as “silicone gummy bears" and expounding as follows:

“I thought it was the best option to get, but I realize now they have some of the most toxic ingredients in them.”

In the end, Clare had no real choice. She had to take this medical route.

"On top of that, having the overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me," she continued via her update.

"Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up.

"And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy.

"We are perfectly made just the way we are!"

Amen, Clare!

Crawley's Bachelorette winner and rumored fiance, Dale Moss, has been nothing of supportive throughout this ordeal.

The pair just celebrated their one-year dating anniversary, too.

"I want [to] cry how amazing I feel. …. @davidrankinmd is the best of the best. Period. Not just him but his entire team!” Crawley also wrote this week.

"I can’t wait to share it all. but I’ll leave it as this for now …. hear my story and many other women who have gone to him.

"Let me make it clear… I chose him for this exact reason. between him, and @dee.jick_explant_liasion I have felt so at peace."

In the end, wrote Crawley?

To complete a harrowing few years?

"This has been life changing," wrote the reality star.

We're so glad to hear it!