Christina Haack Trashes Her Trolls: Look in the Mirror, Losers!

Christina Haack has a message for her haters.

And, as it turns out, she has quite a few of them out there.

The HGTV personality has been back in the news of late for reasons that have nothing to do with her hit show, Flip or Flop.

Instead, Christina has been making headlines for three reasons.

FIRST, Christina and her ex-husband, Tarek, reportedly got into a huge argument on the set of this series late last month.

According to numerous outlets, Tarek blew up at his former spouse after she signaled to him that it was time to start filming -- he yelled, he screamed, he called Christina a loser.

At one point, Tarek is even believed to have said his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, is hotter than Haack.

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning," Tarek allegedly said, capping off his rant by telling Christina: "The world knows you're crazy!"

This brings us to the SECOND reason folks have been talking about Christina these days:

She recently admitted to having smoked toad venom with her new boyfriend, prompting concern from Tarek about how such a habit could affect Christina's ability to parent their two kids.

And there's reason number-THREE:

Christina has a new boyfriend!

His name is Joshua Hall and Christina says he's her ride or die and it seems like fans are haviing trouble keeping track.

Christina split from Tarek way back in early 2017. She then married and had a child with Ant Anstead, only to get divorced from him as well.

Now, Christina is with Hall -- and it appears as if some trolls have been giving her a hard time from jumping from relationship to relationship to relationship.

"Summer nights with my number [one emoji]," Christina began a recent post, adding a heart and these words:

"I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people."

Continued the interior designer:

"People are way too concerned about other people's lives.

"They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s---. Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in [ourselves]."

Haack didn't specify the basis for the backlash she's allegedly been receiving.

But she went on to say that she thinks those who post negative comments about her are actually the most unhappy themselves.

"What I've seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self-hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self-love," she wrote.

"Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers."

Haack and Hall just got back from a trip to Disneyland her three children: daughter Taylor Reese, 10; son Brayden James, 5; and son Hudson London, 22 months.

The Flip or Flop co-host revealed in July that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post:

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," Haack added.

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

It was around this same time that Christina made the toad venom admission.

We must admit: we didn't see that one coming.

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," Haack also captioned a photo of her and Hall sitting in a car this month.

She went on to tell followers to "remember that before making judgments and assumptions," adding that "this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Hey, sounds great to us.

Who are we to judge another's romance?!?