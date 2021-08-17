Christina Haack: Engaged to Joshua Hall?!?!?

Christina Haack may be prepared to walk down the aisle.

Yes.

Again.

The Flip or Flop star has been a bride twice before, of course; first to fellow host Tarek El Moussa, from whom she split in late 2016... and then to Ant Antstead, from whom she got divorced just last year.

No judgment here at all.

Just reporting on the romantic facts.

In July, meanwhile, Haack introduced social media followers to Joshua Hall, a man she started dating earlier this year and someone she considers already to be her "ride or die."

That's, like, a hip way of saying she really loves Hall a lot.

As for why folks think Haack and Hall are engaged... already?

The speculation is based on the picture below.

Christina recently shared it on Instagram -- not long after posting a different picture on Instagram, also of her and Hall on a boat, but that original one featured Haack with a diamond ring on her finger.

Might she have deleted the first and uploaded the second in its place because she accidentally let the engagement news slip before she really wanted to?

The evidence is flimsy, we admit.

But Christina has been gushing over Hall for weeks.

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors..." Haack wrote last month.

"Remember that before making judgements and assumptions… And this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

You can tell Haack is pretty annoyed by the trolls who have given her grief for dating around so often.

The HGTV personality has been back in the news this summer not solely because she has new lover.

But also because she got into quite the beef, according to multiple outlets, with her old lover.

Who also happens to be her first husband.

During a recent Flip or Flop taking, insiders confirm that Tarek went off on Christina because he took exception to the way she signaled to him that it was time to start shooting.

Tarek reportedly exploded on Christina, comparing her to his new fiancée, Heather Rae Young, who he claimed is much "hotter" and "richer" than his former spouse.

Tarek added that he "made" Christina famous, and referred to her as a "washed-up loser."

To close the rant, Tarek yelled "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning" and capped off his rant by screaming at Christina:

"The world knows you're crazy!"

What prompted such a burst of anger?

A source told TMZ that Tarek has been upset with his ex-wife ever since Christina confessed to smoking toad venom with her Hall because he's concerned over how this will impact his two children.

Alongside a photo of her cuddling with Hall on the beach, Christina dropped her drug-related bombshell in July, writing:

"I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight..."

Okay. Go on...

"I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

Random, huh?

And potentially dangerous, in Tarek's eyes, when you have a young son and daughter.

Continued Christina in that post:

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.

"We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So-called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down."

And she concluded at the time:

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions.

"We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."