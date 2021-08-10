Chris Lopez: I Banged Kailyn Lowry In Her Doctor's Office!

After all the time that these women have spent on television discussing every intimate detail of their lives, you would think that we know everything there is to know about the stars of Teen Mom 2,

But somehow, Kailyn Lowry's life is still full of surprises.

For example, we only recently learned that Kail enjoys sex in public places.

And we mean, like, really, really public places.

Kailyn Lowry on Her Insta

First, we learned that Javi Marroquin tried to have sex with Lowry in a gas station parking lot.

She declined the invitation, but if that's the sort of offer her ex-husband casually tosses it out, you can bet that Kail's love for risky intercourse is well-established

This week brings the revlation another offering of exhibitionist boot-knocking, but this time there were two major differences:

Kailyn Lowry on the Internet

For one, it was Chris Lopez, not Javi who made the proposal.

And this time, Kail accepted!

The setting was even more ridiculous than a Wawa parking lot this time, as the exes got it in the office of Kail's OB-GYN.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry in 2021

Lopez made the revelation during the latest episode of his podcast, which is somehow still a thing.

“I ain’t going to lie. I even forgot about this s–t,” he told his co-star.

“We were going, for like, an ultrasound [appointment]. The doctor slid out, and I was just sitting there looking at her," Lopez added, according to In Touch.

Chris Lopez In Blue

“It was quick,” he noted.

Now, this is somewhat of a surprise, as we usually think of Chris being absent during Kail's pregnancy.

But while she never discussed the ultrasound bone-a-thon before, Lowry did invite Lopez to the delivery room during the delivery of her youngest child.

Kailyn with Chris

“I just feel like, if I didn’t allow him to be there [at] that moment, I would never have the opportunity — neither one of us would have the opportunity to take it back or change it,” Kailyn exclusively told In Touch in August 2020.

She added that she extended the invitation largely for the benefit of her children:

“I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there," Kail said.

In Celebration of Lux

Asked about her relationship with Chris, Kail was surprisingly optimistic:

"And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent," she said, noting that the two of them are “handling things much better now.”

“I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago,” she said during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2.

Chris Lopez and Kids

“I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”

These days, things have changed considerably, and it appears that Kail is considering getting back together with Marroquin.

But we're sure Chris will always be a phone call away, in case she wants to get it on in a public library, or something.

