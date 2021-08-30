Chelsea Houska Turns 30, Gets Roasted For "Cringe" Birthday Celebration!

Well, you can't win 'em all.

That phrase (or something like it) might have become something of a mantra for Chelsea Houska over the past 24 hours.

As the most popular of all the Teen Moms, Chelsea's not used to harsh criticism.

But the haters came for her in a big way over the weekend -- and amazingly, it was a birthday present that set them off.

Yes, Chelsea turned the big 3-0 on Sunday, and she and husband Cole DeBoer both shared pics and live video of the celebration on Instagram.

But some fans think they might have shared a little too much of the festivities.

Cole's heart was clearly in the right place, and he arranged a full day of surprises that was straight out of a romantic comedy.

The day culminated with Chelsea receiving a note telling her to go to the barn on the couple's property.

She walked in to find Cole standing there -- in front of a light-up sign that read "DeBoer" -- ready to recreate the first dance from their wedding.

No doubt it was a special moment for Chelsea, but some fans felt that her decision to livestream the whole thing was a little cringe.

“I’m sorry but actually watching the video is so cringey. Imagine opening your garage and there’s Cole… just standing there,” one commenter complained, according to The Sun.

“That’s sweet and all but why broadcast it all over social media? It just seems desperate to me," a second added.

“Really sweet thought, but the fact they showered their social media with it makes me sort of cringe.”

“I don’t know. This seems really staged. It’s a little too on brand for them," a third chimed in.

“The name lights? I cannot. Very sweet but just so tacky and try hard,” a fourth critic wrote.

You get the idea.

"Cute" and "cringe" can co-exist, and it seems that they're cohabiting somewhat unpeacefully in Cole's birthday surprise.

Again, the moment is sure to enjoy a warm place in Chelsea's heart for many years to come.

But it's not hard to see why some fans may have felt that it should have been kept private.

There's nothing wrong with it, and there's certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

But it feels a little bit like two people are sharing an inside joke with the world and acting confused when no one laughs.

We wouldn't go so far as to call Chelsea and Cole's celebration "cringe," but it's got major "you had to be there" vibes.

Anyway, we're sure Chelsea's not letting the critics dampen her spirit as she slides into a jnew decade of her life.

She's got her newly built dream house in South Dakota, her loving husband, and her four adorable children.

Not many couples in their early thirties can say they walked away salaries in the mid-six figure range in order to live life on their own terms, but Chelsea and Cole did exactly that.

Cheers to many more years of bliss!