Chelsea Houska Slams Fans For Commenting on Daughter's Body: You People Make Me Sick!

Despite the fact that Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2 back in 2020, she remains one of the franchise's most beloved figures.

With 6.3 million Instagram followers, Houska is the most popular Mom out of all the current and former cast members, and she seems to enjoy maintaining a close relationship with fans.

But there are some things that Chelsea won't tolerate, even from the people who helped make her famous.

Yes, it seems that some of her followers recently overstepped their bounds by commenting on Aubree's appearance in an inappropriate way.

Aubree is Chelsea's 11-year-old daughter from her relationship with Adam Lind.

She and her mother are incredibly close, and they've even launched a fashion brand.

In recent photos, fans have been shocked by Aubree's appearance, but in a good way -- they can't believe how fast she's growing up or how much she looks like her mother.

We're sure Chelsea doesn't mind the occasional comment about her daughter's maturity, but apparently, those remarks have become overwhelming in recent months.

"Are you surprised by how fast Aubs is growing?" one fan wanted to know during a recent Instagram Q&A.

"R u amused by everyone's reaction to her?"

Chelsea made it clear from the start that she had very mixed feelings about this question.

“I did want to answer this because I am amused by everyone’s reactions,” she told her audience.

"I know you guys feel like you know Aubree. Someone was like, 'We’re all her aunties,' and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing I don’t like," she explained.

"It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body."

Yes, Chelsea's followers might feel like Aubree's aunts, but at the end of the day, they're not.

And it's important for them to occasionally be reminded that they're just strangers on the internet.

“She’s an 11, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form," Houska continued.

"It makes me not want to post her.”

This, of course, is not the first time that Chelsea has complained of fans acting too familiar with her daughter.

In fact, the mother of four says her eldest daughter's privacy was a major factor in her decision to quit Teen Mom 2.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” Houska told E! News in a recent interview.

“It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore," she added.

"There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

So in the end, Chelsea and Cole walked away from very lucrative gigs in order to protect Aubree's privacy.

No wonder they're so cautious about it now.