Chelsea Houska Shows Off Astonishing Post-Baby Body, Shares Diet Secrets on Instagram!

When Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, some of her biggest fans expressed doubts about her future.

After all, Chelsea was walking away from a $400,000 income, and since her husband, Cole DeBoer, was paid the same rate per episode, his earnings were probably in the same ballpark.

That's a lot of cash to give up, and since Chelsea just welcomed her fourth child and built her dream home in South Dakota, it's not hard to see why fans might occasionally worry about her financial situation.

But based on her latest Instagram activity, we'd say Chelsea is doing just fine in every aspect of her life.

She still has 6.3 million followers (making her the most popular of all the Teen Moms), and she still lives a life that many people aspire to.

That's a magical combination for anyone hoping to make money as influencer.

So these days, Chelsea just needs to continue living her life in front of a camera, but the difference is, now she's calling all the shots.

And since she's in the best physical and mental shape of her life, fans are dying to know her secrets.

Fortunately, Chelsea is happy to share them!

Houska posted the photo below this week, and as you might expect, she received a very positive response from her fans.

"She looks damn good for having 4 kids two of which are under 3!!" one follower wrote.

"Wow she looks great!" another chimed in.

Needless to say, many commenters asked Chelsea for her diet secrets.

Not only was she happy to oblige, but she offered up the regiment she follows for all-round physical and mental fitness.

"Starting on Monday, eat a healthy diet, work out 45 minutes a day, drink a lot of water, read 10 pages of a book, and only drink on social occasions," Chelsea replied.

"I'm ready to just... I turn 30 this year and I'm ready to be motivated. I have a goal in mind. I want to be feeling 100 percent by then."

It sounds like Chelsea's confidence is at an all-time high.

And her positive attitude is sure inspire many fans to follow in her footsteps.

But perhaps her greatest service to her followers is admitting that she wasn't always so sure of herself.

"I felt so insecure after all my other babies and like just seeing other people’s bodies," Houska recently told In Touch.

"And this time I just didn’t feel that way. I felt confident and I feel like I know my body and what the process it goes through is - it’s not the body that you’re used to seeing and that’s OK and you don’t even have to love it," she added.

Asked about her willingness to share her health journey with fans, Chelsea said that she felt a sense of obligation.

“Sharing just the whole process [of her body changing] felt important to me," she said.

"And I felt confident enough and secure enough in myself to do that this time. Whereas the other times I was also feeling insecure so I can relate to that also.”

And clearly, when Chelsea is feeling confident, everybody wins!