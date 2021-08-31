Catelynn Lowell Drops First Newborn Photo, Says Daughter is "Perfect"

Baby R is home, happy and healthy.

And the same can now be said for Baby R's mother.

On Monday, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra confirmed to their millions of social media followers that their latest daughter was out of the hospital -- and in their arms.

The latest child's first name?

That's a matter for a different day.

"She’s perfect and healthy, and I’m doing well," Catelynn told Celeb Buzz after giving birth on Saturday, prior to adding that she is "just sore."

This makes sense, of course, based on how a baby enters the world. (Don't ask, kids. Just Google if you aren't certain.)

Catelynn added to this same outlet at this same time "We are sooo blessed."

The Teen Mom OG stars revealed they were expecting yet another girl many months ago, but have not yet revealed any details regarding their newborn.

No measurements... no exact time of arrival... and, as you can see, no name.

They've been referring to her as "Baby R" for awhile now, though, prompting speculation that perhaps the child's name is Rose. Or Ruth. Or Rebecca.

We could go on and here. Plenty of girl names begin with this letter.

“She’s here and she’s perfect,” Baltierra captioned an Instagram Story video of the newborn’s bassinet in the hospital on Saturday morning... adding emojis of a crying face, heart eyes and a red rose.

Sweethearts since high school, he and Catelynn gave up their first-born, Carly, for adoption.

The spouses are also parents to a six-year old named Novalee and a two-year old names Vaeda.

Yup, that makes four biological daughters overall -- with Catelynn having acknowledged in the past that this pregnancy would be her final one.

Back in February, Catelynn and Tyler announced they wee expecting their fourth baby... not long after losing one via a miscarriage.

They did so by sharing a photo of Novalee and Vaeda holding a sign that read: "27 weeks until I become a big sister."

And also by saying on social media:

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon."

"Exhausted, but soaking up every second," wrote Catelynn today, along with the very first photo posted on this page.

Added the veteran MTV personality:

"she’s absolutely perfect. #BabyR #MomOfGirls."

Just last month, meanwhile, Tyler and Catelynn celebrated their 15th anniversary as a couple.

Wrote the hung husband in tribute/celebration:

I love those dreamy eyes/Staying up talking late at night/Snuggle close right by my side/Hair tickling my nose, I don’t mind/Go ahead, lay down your head/Feel my heartbeat in your hand/Just let me hold you until the night ends.

15 years together & you still make me feel as if we were goofy kids! I love you so much babe @catelynnmtv.

As for when we'll learn this brand new baby's first name?

We can't say for certain.

But Teen Mom OG returns with a brand new season on Tuesday, September 7.

We'll learn more about Catelynn, Tyler and the whole crew then.