Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra: Getting Divorced Right Before She Gives Birth?!

A lot of Teen Mom fans really, really love Catelynn and Tyler.

And that's probably because we've been following them and their relationship since they were literally children.

They're the only couple from the show that's stayed together since the beginning, and though they've gone through some rough patches, they've always managed to pull through.

We watched as they made the immensely selfless decision to place their first daughter for adoption so she could have a chance at a better life, and we saw them grow and mature and have another daughter, Nova.

We saw them get married in that beautiful ceremony, and then we watched them pull through an exceptionally tough time and welcome another child, Vaeda.

Earlier this year, Catelynn announced that she and Tyler were pregnant once again, and then we learned that they're having another little girl.

We don't know this baby's name yet, but we do know that she could arrive at any time -- she's due in about a week, butsince this is Cate's fourth time giving birth, it wouldn't be surprising at all if she came earlier than that.

With all of this exciting baby stuff going on, you probably wouldn't imagine a divorce statement coming from them, right?

But it looks like you'd be wrong.

This weekend, Catelynn shared this image on her social media accounts:

"News regarding our divorce has hit the press," the text read, and of course a broken heart emoji was added.

Catelynn posted that message on her accounts with photos of her and Tyler, so that's pretty clear, right?

But if you followed the link, you landed on a story about her recent announcement that she's started having contractions.

So ... that's a little confusing, isn't it?

The convenient thing about clickbait like this is that you can always just click on the link, or swipe up or whatever and see what's going on -- that's how all articles work, really, you get a headline or a quick description then continue reading to learn more.

If anyone was worried that they really are getting divorced at a time like this, it would take them one click and a few seconds of reading to see that that's not the case.

But at the same time, it is a little bizarre to know that they're having their fourth child together this month and then see a post about "news regarding our divorce."

It gets even weirder when you realize that their wedding anniversary was yesterday, and that just a few hours after she shared this post, she shared another one about how he is the love of her life and her soulmate.

We're glad that there doesn't seem to be any talk of divorce whatsoever here ... but we really wish she wouldn't scare us like that, especially when she's so close to giving birth.

And, uh, happy anniversary, we guess!