Carmeon Hamilton, HGTV Star, Mourns Shocking Death of Her Husband

Carmeon Hamilton is mourning at the moment.

She's also in shock.

On Monday, the interior designer -- who recently won HGTV's Design Star: Next Gen -- announced the passing of her husband, Marcus, in a motorcycle accident.

He was 37 years old.

"It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away," Carmeon wrote on Instagram.

"I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon."

Hamilton added that she's "no stranger to loss," but...

"... this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."

The well-known and respected designer explained that the hardest burden to bear centers around the couple's son, Davin.

"I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one," she wrote.

"But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."

Hamilton was crowned the winner of Design Star: Net Gen in March.

After sharing news of her husband's death online, the 35-year-old received messages of support from fellow HGTV stars.

"Carmeon, there are no words for what you must be going through," Breegan Jane wrote, for example.

"I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I didn't know him, it was clear that he was a bright light. I'm sending you so much love. Please know we are all thinking of you."

In a follow-up on her Instagram Story, meanwhile, interior design blogger and lifestyle influencer Shavonda Gardner shared an update on her good friend.

"Many of you have asked how you can help/donate/contribute.

"We are still wading through what their immediate needs are and for the most part everything is being taken care of as there's an amazing close circle of support surrounding them," Gardner wrote.

Gardner added in another post that she's also in the process of setting up other ways people can show their support for Hamilton and her family.

This would include "nailing down organizations Marcus was passionate about that you can donate [to] on his behalf."

Carmeon and Marcus had been together for about 15 years and married for a decade.

Back in May, the former shared in an Instagram post that the pair also had plans to get married again.

She wrote at the time:

"Meeting this man is the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me!

"We're coming up on our 15th year together and 10th year of marriage and I can't wait to marry him all over again in a couple months!!!

"I hope you guys are ready for this planning journey!!! It's going to be epic!!!!"

"Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived," Hamilton concluded her heartbreaking post this week.

"I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss.

"I love you peeps."

We send our condolences to Carmeon Hamilton, her friends, family members and loved ones.

May Marcus rest in peace.