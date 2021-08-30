Carlin Bates: Pregnant with Baby #2!!!!!

A Bringing Up Bates star will soon be bringing up a baby.

Again.

“Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin!” tCarlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 30.

Along with the cute photos above and below, they added:

“Every single part of the baby journey is worth it, and being parents is the best part of our story! …

"Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly express in words."

The Bringing Up Bates cast members tied got married in May 2019 in Tennessee, announcing four months later that they were starting a family.

“We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first child,” the reality stars wrote in a September 2019 statement, adding back then:

“Spending every day with your best friend and building a life together has already exceeded our happiest dreams.

"We are so happy at the thought of parenting together.

"Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good.”

Bates, who is 23 years old and best friends with Joy-Anna Duggar, continued at the time:

"Even though I’m very early into my pregnancy, I already look at my mom and wonder, ‘How did you do this 19 times?’

"Yet, she acted as if each pregnancy was a gift and a privilege, and that’s exactly the sentiment I want to have.

"She made us all feel special and loved and more than anything, Evan and I want to be the kind of parents that invest in our child’s life in such a way that they know what a treasure they are to us!”

In May 2020, Carlin and Evan opened up about their daughter's health struggles.

"When I got out of the hospital, the doctors told me Layla's EKG levels weren't reading right and told us we needed to have a follow up appointment with a heart specialist," Bates explained last spring, saying Layla was eventually found to have a hole in her heart.

It will hopefully close on its own.

Concluded Bates last year:

"Although we’re still so nervous about the outcomes of everything, I know my God is in control and He’s writing our little story.

"I am so thankful for His protection over my sweet baby girl. We’ve been in some scary places, but I know I can lean on Jesus."

As excited as Carlin and Evan were about Layla... and as psyched as they are to now expand their family once again... Bates exclusively told Us Weekly in February that she doesn’t see herself having 19 children like her motherr, Kelly Jo Bates.

“My mom’s super mom,” Carlin told this tabloud.

“I definitely want a few. Right now, we’re just so excited and cherish in every little moment with Layla, but we’ll see, who knows.”

And soon they can add another to the mix!

Wrote The Bates Family on Facebook just now:

What wonderful news to celebrate- another “Stew-crew” addition!

We are rejoicing about this (and laughing right along with Carlin & Evan about the shopping scene picture- so true! Diapers for days.... and years.... but worth every bit!)

We have a full calendar with extra full hearts.... full of gratitude to God for this little blessing.

Congratulations to Carlin and Evans!!!!