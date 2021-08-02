Brody Jenner Fumes Over Kaitlynn Carter Pregnancy: I'm Not Jealous Though!!

Two years ago, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter broke up after one year of marriage.

The breakup came so quickly that they never actually obtained a marriage license in the United States.

While that may have simplified their conscious uncoupling, clearly the lingering hurt feelings are more complex.

Kaitlynn moved on and is now pregnant, and it sounds like Brody is deeply bitter that he wasn't the first to know. FOMO strikes again!

Like all reality television, The Hills: New Beginnings is not exactly airing in real time.

Just days into filming the new season when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the show spent months on hiatus before filming again.

Brody's storyline has centered upon the downfall of his short-lived marriage.

Brody and Kaitlynn married in 2018, choosing a resort island for their nuptials.

We guess that that is why they never formally legalized their union in the United States.

Wedded bliss is fun until it stops, and neither jubilation nor fighting puts people in the mood to file paperwork.

They had a good thing going while it lasted, including some fun three-ways.

It might not have been a fully open relationship or actual polyamory, but they weren't exactly monogamous.

In the summer of 2019, they split and moved on ... with Kaitlynn very quickly being spotted making out with Miley Cyrus.

Brody has been pining after Audrina, as viwers are well aware.

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn has been dating Kristopher Brock.

When she revealed that she was pregnant, Brody's reaction was ... unenthusiastic.

“Of course it’s hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she’s pregnant and not me,” Brody told the camera.

“A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship," he added.

“I don’t need to be the first one to know," Brody explained, "but I think I should be in the top 10.”

For her part, Kaitlynn explained that past conversations with Brody made her anxious to inform him of the news.

“It’s just a big thing to share with somebody,” she stated very fairly.

Kaitlynn added that: “It feels like one final nail in the coffin.”

Many assumed that Brody was jealous of his ex and had bitter feelings about their split.

it's one thing to see someone move on.

It's another thing altogether to see your ex pregnant with someone else's baby.

However, an inside source spoke to E! News to explain Brody's displeasure.

The insider of course confirmed that he "was none too pleased," leaving us wonder what real person talks like that.

It was not, the source insisted, due to envy for Krostopher.

"It's not because he's jealous," the insider stated.

Instead, Brody "was upset to receive the happy news from someone other than Kaitlynn."

After all, she was someone "whom he once shared a life with."

The episode (to no one's surprise) ended with a tease of Brody and Kaitlynn sitting down together.

Face-to-face, he would presumably express himself.

But we won't see that until the season finale ... which of course airs this week.