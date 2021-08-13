Britney Spears: You're Not Off the Hook, Dad! You Belong in Jail!

Britney Spears has a rather clear message for her father.

And it goes something like this:

Sorry, pops!

But you aren't getting off that easy!

On Thursday, Jamie Spears took many observers by surprise when he filed a motion to one day resign as his daughter's conservator.

Over the past several weeks, Britney has offered up multiple testimonials as part of her effort to remove her dad from this role.

Since 2008, when the singer suffered a mental breakdown and was hospitalized for a period of time, Jamie has been in charge of her estate.

These days, however, Britney claims to be of sound mind and has gone public with all the ways in which her father controls her life; for example, Britney says she can't even remove her IUD.

In the middle of an ugly dispute, Jamie's attorney submitted paperwork yesterday that read in part:

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate," wrote Jamie’s legal teamin these documents.

"And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests."

After this preface, however, the lawyer continued...

“Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

When might this transition occur?

It's unclear -- but this is the first time Jamie has even acknowledged that he's willing to step down at all.

A judge still must sign off on Jamie's official request.

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests," continues the estranged dad's paperwork.

"Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court.”

In these same documents, Jamie basically says he saved Britney when she was "in crisis, desperately in need of help" 13 years ago, adding:

"Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress.

"Mr. Spears came to his daughter's rescue to protect her."

How has Britney responded to this development?

In a positive manner.

But also in a hesitant one.

And she's issued a warning to her dad in the process.

Said the superstar's lawyer Mathew Rosengart in a statement:

“This is a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice.

"I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome.

"Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team."

Added Rosengart:

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed.

We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."

Britney alleged this summer in court that her dad should be charged with conservator abuse.

"I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized," she said in June.

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Her attorney, therefore, has now made it clear that this matter won't simply be settled when Britney is free from her dad's legal control.

"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate," he said on Thursday.

"I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.

"In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately."