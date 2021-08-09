Britney Spears: I'm Posting Less on Instagram Until the Lies About Me STOP!

After more than thirteen years, Britney Spears is finally exposing the liars who did this to her as she fights for freedom.

More than a decade of repeated threats and the power of the conservatorship have held her back. Now, she can almost taste freedom.

But sometimes, long-term freedom requires short-term sacrifices.

Leery of dishonest people using her harmless posts to make her look "crazy," Britney is

"Geez look at that flag!!!!" Britney captioned a post showing a glimpse of a #FreeBritney flag.

"I was like “My flag up over the American Flag !?!?” she remarked.

"… Yes … I’m tooting my own horn," Britney admitted. " .. Is that bad ?????" (It is not)

"I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation," Britney noted.

"But," she wrote, "LET ME CLARIFY ..."

Britney reminded her fans and followers: "you only know half of it !!!!"

"And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post …" Britney observed.

"I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT …" she then suggested.

"With what I’ve been through," Britney pointed out, "I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!!"

"One day I will live on the edge !!!!" Britney predicted. "One day."

For years, Britney put on a smile on Instagram and acted as if things were fine.

Only recently has she stopped doing that. In the future, she hopes to be even more transparent.

In a subsequent post on Monday, August 9, Britney explained her feelings on her Instagram account.

"In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share!!!!" she wrote.

She quoted an excellent song: "As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness !!!"

"Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty," Britney acknowledged, referring to hurtful press coverage of her struggle.

She noted that an alarming number of news stories have been "saying horrible and mean lies about me" like it's 2007 all over again.

"So," Britney explained, "I’m gonna post a little less from now on!!!!"

"Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life," Britney captioned under a tantalizing cooking video.

"And," she shared, "it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!!"

Britney concluded her post: "God bless you beautiful people … TA TA."

Britney's Instagram posts have been the subject of an alarming, even absurd amount of scrutiny.

She is a 39-year-old mom. Her goofy posts are just that: goofy.

Anyone trying to present them as signs that Jamie Spears is right and Britney's conservatorship is some sort of "necessary evil" has an agenda.

That said, Britney is probably right to slow her roll on Instagram.

Negative press coverage can be bad for anyone's mental health, and she also has a great deal at stake.

In fact, attorneys or consultants might encourage her to say less on social media as her next hearing approaches.