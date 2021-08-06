Britney Spears: I'm Doing Well! And I'm Catholic Now!

Britney Spears has a message for fans.

Actually... she has a bunch of messages for her fans.

On Thursday, not long after her lawyer asked a judge to move up the hearing meant to decide to fate of Britney's dad as her conservator, the singer sharred a couple new photos on Instagram.

She also answered a series of questions.

First, the most important one of all:

How is Spears doing these days?

“I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I am doing,” she said reiterating our query.

“Since the cat is out of the bag, literally, out of the bag, and you guys know my situation, I do want to let you guys know that things are way better than I ever anticipated.”

We're so glad to hear it.

And we really hope a judge grants the superstar's new motion to kick dad Jamie Spears out of her life as soon as later this month.

Britney, meanwhile, also noted -- as part of a caption to the above photo of herself in a blue dress -- that she has changed religions.

"Pssss as for the next video … I just got back from mass … I’m Catholic now … let us pray," wrote the often-troubled artist.

Britney's revelation comes almost exactly one year after she revealed during a Q&A session on social media that she goes "back and forth" between religions.

"I grew up Baptist," she explained last year.

"But I studied Kabbalah so I go back and forth -- but I do believe there is a god."

As previously reported, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, just filed a motion requesting that a judge expedite the removal of Jamie Spears as Conservator of his daughter's estate while they await a September 29 hearing.

Rosengart hopes this hearing can take place on August 23.

In doing so, the lawyer cited his client's ongoing mental health issues, which Britney herself talked about candidly in a lengthy testimony this summer.

"I'm traumatized. I’m not happy," the singer said in June. "I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day."

Britney has been under a conservatorship for 13 years and has been trying to remove her father from the arrangement since last fall.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," read Rosengart recently-submitted court document.

"Every day matters."

Spears has also said she isn't allowed to have kids or get married while under the control of her father.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Grammy winner delivered some rapid-fire answers to a slew of questions posed by her followers via Instagram, including her favorite clothing line and type of chips.

To wit:

“My favorite clothing store is definitely J. Crew because I like the fact that they have clothes for men and women,” she said.

Spears then showed off a floral dress by the brand.

When it comes to snacks?

The pop star pointed to “real deal Lays” as her go-to potato chip, when choosing between the baked version or the original.

From there, Spears gave Miley Cyrus a shout-out, referrring to her 2013 track “We Can’t Stop” as a really “cool” tune from “back in the day.”

When asked what her favorite scented lotion is, Spears didn’t hesitate with her response. She knew it right away.

“Vanilla. I like the way it smells so fresh and girlie and summery,” she explained. “I’ve always been a vanilla girl.”

Britney replied to these questions just a day after getting locked inside of a bathroom.

Fans were understandably concerned in the wake of such an odd development, but it sounds like Spears is doing okay after all. Let's really hope that's the case.