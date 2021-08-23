Britney Spears Gets Her Dogs Back. But Is She Off the Legal Hook?

Britney Spears has reportedly been reunited with her two dogs... amid very disturbing rumors that she abused and neglected the animals.

Last Monday, the singer and an unnamed housekeeper got into an argument over both the treatment and the whereabouts of these pets.

As you may have read about, the housekeeper in question allegedly took the canines to the vet and never brought them home, prompting Spears to confront this employee in anger.

A source close to Britney doesn't deny this description of events.

The housekeeper, however, later went to authorities and alleged that Spears slapped her hand at one point during this dispute.

The aforementioned source says otherwise, denying that Britney ever got physical and stating that the artist only grabbed the cellphone out of the housekeeper's hands because she was being shown pictures of the dogs at the time.

The incidident remains under investigation.

But new details have emerged regarding the singer and her dogs.

(For the record, Britney owns a white Maltese that she bought for $5,568 and a Yorkie named Hannah, which she allegedly purchased for $8,212, according to Page Six.)

According to insiders, the animals were removed from Britney's home because they were dehydrated and malnourished.

A recent TMZ report claimed that one of the dogs had fallen "seriously ill" this month and was on "the verge of death," which explains why it was taken to the vet.

This same report went on to say that the sick pet had a digestive issue and was only meant to be given special food -- yet Britney often fed the animal table scraps.

Concerned, the accusatory housekeeper took the pets in to receive professional care.

Once the vet examined the dogs, the doctor was allegedly alarmed and the singer's dog sitter decided it would be best if she cared for the dogs... instead of placing them back under Britney's roof.

Multiple outlets now, including The Sun and People Magazine, report that the dogs are back at Britney's house.

"Her dogs are a sensitive breed that often has health issues. She has gotten clear instructions about how to care for the dogs now," a source tells the latter publication, adding that the "housekeeper no longer works for her."

Adds a second person close to the star, via People:

"The dogs are back and they have more help now."

Late last week, Captain Eric Buschow confirmed that the superstar is the suspect in a battery investigation after this employee reported that Spears "struck them during a dispute" inside her residence.

"Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney's office for review. It's a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation]," Buschow has said, adding that there were no injuries reported.

Buschow declined to "discuss the particulars" of the incident.

However, the officer explained that misdemeanor battery occurs when there is "physical contact" with another individual.

All of this legal chaos, of course, is taking place amid Britney's ongoing battle against her father in court.

She has been pushing all summer long to have Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate, a role he has held since 2008 and once his daughter has claimed Jamie has abused.

Britney testified in tears this past July that her dad command of every aspect of her career and personal life, citing extreme trauma at the hands of his control.

Two weeks ago, Jamie finally said he would step down as conservator -- at some point, when he feels as if an orderly transition is in place.

"Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," wrote Jamie's lawyer in mid-July, adding at the time:

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator...

"Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."