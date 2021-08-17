Britney Spears Explains Topless Pics: It Helps Me Heal! Free Titney!

Britney Spears has been fielding deeply stupid questions about her body and her breasts since her career first launched.

She has spent a good two decades being asked if she has had breast implants.

Now, she is answering a number of deeply silly questions while once again going topless.

Britney is also explaining why baring all on Instagram can be so powerfully healing for her.

"No guys ... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week ..." Britney began a lengthy caption on Instagram.

Alongside a series of jaw-dropping topless photos, she added: "nor am I pregnant ..."

"I have boobs in these pics," Britney explained, "'cause I devoured food!!!!"

"Before I show you more pics of my body …" Britney wrote.

She explained: "I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!"

Britney rose to fame during a time when female pop stars were treated even worse than they are now. We'd love to hear her thoughts.

"In my opinion it’s quite twisted," Britney expressed.

She went on to explain the complicated relationship that so many women have with clothing.

"The immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer …" she began.

"Bo … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance …" Britney clarified.

She specified that she is speaking "just on a practical scale."

Britney wrote about the predicament "of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!"

"The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer," Britney wrote.

She continued: "is DAMN I FEEL BETTER …"

Britney explained: "therefore you think you look better !!!"

"I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that," Britney recalled.

"And to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great …" she added.

We refuse to believe that.

"TOO MANY TIMES," Britney lamented.

"And," she worried, "it’s embarrassing as f--k."

"But in my imagination," Britney continued, "it felt great !!!!"

"I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass," Britney continued.

We're sure that her butt is glorious.

"But," she admitted, "I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive ….."

"Anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW …" Britney predicted.

"Well," she explained, "it’s because I was born into this world naked"

"And," Britney expressed, "I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders."

"And it’s made me view myself that way !!!!" Britney added.

"I wanted to see myself in a lighter way …" she reasoned.

As such, Britney finds that it is healing to be "naked … like the way I was born."

"Ad to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot," Britney expressed, "it’s insane."

She remarked: "the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am."

"I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman," Britney affirmed, "who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!"

"No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life," Britney shared.

She explained: "'cause that would get boring."

"But," Britney added, "it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!"

"And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny !!!" Britney acknowledged.

Among other things, free titney may have been bandied about across social media by many people. Myself included.

"The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!!" Britney gushed.

"There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine …" Britney added.

"My fans have always been so damn amazing," she gushed, "and I love you all!!!!"

Britney concluded by confirming that these are new photos, writing: "Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday!!!!"