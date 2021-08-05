Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: Already Planning Dream Wedding in Maui!

The beautiful and talented Britney Spears has been vacationing in Maui with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

She's not just getting away from the paparazzi as she anticipates the next hearing in her fight for freedom.

Britney and Sam are also doing some venue shopping for their wedding.

Feeling hopeful for the first time in forever, she hopes to soon be able to exercise her human rights -- by marrying the love of her life.

It's no surprise to hear that Britney wants to marry Sam.

She made that abundantly clear during her historic testimony during a conservatorship hearing in June.

Britney has not been able to marry Sam Asghari or have a child with him, but she would like to do both.

According to what an inside source tells In Touch Weekly, Britney is already planning out her nuptials.

“Britney is really optimistic about the future," the insider pointed out.

"And now that she’s taking back control of her life," the source added, "has put together a beautiful vision board."

The insider detailed that Britney has assembled this vision board "of her dream wedding and future plans."

“She got creative," the source noted.

"And cut out images from magazines," the insider shared, "and is using photographs and drawings."

"She adds to the vision board most days,” the source described.

Britney and Sam have visited Maui, her home away from home, a number of times.

And that is reportedly where she wants to tie the knot with her almost excessively hunky husband.

“Her dream wedding will take place in Hawaii at The Montage Kapalua Beach Hotel in Maui!" the insider divulged.

"She says it’s her favorite hotel and so romantic," the source explained.

The insider also shared that, understandably: "She doesn’t even care about having a big wedding."

Obviously, this is not Britney speaking publicly, directly, for herself.

So we will take this report, believable or not, with a grain of salt.

Even if Britney were addressing this herself on Instagram or elsewhere, wedding plans can and do change.

On June 23, Britney Spears made history, not just in her own battle but arguably in terms of the disability rights movement in the United States.

Many of those trapped in conservatorships but wanting to be free of them are heard by too few people. None have a platform like Britney's.

The beloved 39-year-old spoke to the court and to untold millions of listeners about how the conservatorship has infringed upon her fundamental human rights.

“I would like to progressively move forward," Britney testified, "and I want to have the real deal."

She expressed her wishes: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

This was the first time that Britney had publicly confirmed what had been previously reported -- that she could do neither.

A friend of Britney's had previously referred to her as having her reproductive rights curbed in a way reminiscent of The Handmaid's Tale.

In court, Britney confirmed that she has undergone involuntary sterilization -- as she has not been permitted to remove her IUD.

This is a horror, but to the disabled community and to disability rights advocates, it is sadly not shocking. Injustices happen all around us all, every day.