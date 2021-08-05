Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: Already Planning Dream Wedding in Maui!

by at .

The beautiful and talented Britney Spears has been vacationing in Maui with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

She's not just getting away from the paparazzi as she anticipates the next hearing in her fight for freedom.

Britney and Sam are also doing some venue shopping for their wedding.

Feeling hopeful for the first time in forever, she hopes to soon be able to exercise her human rights -- by marrying the love of her life.

Sam Asghari Gives Britney Spears a Birthday Kiss

It's no surprise to hear that Britney wants to marry Sam.

She made that abundantly clear during her historic testimony during a conservatorship hearing in June.

Britney has not been able to marry Sam Asghari or have a child with him, but she would like to do both.

Britney Spears lounges on the beach (Hawaii)

According to what an inside source tells In Touch Weekly, Britney is already planning out her nuptials.

“Britney is really optimistic about the future," the insider pointed out.

"And now that she’s taking back control of her life," the source added, "has put together a beautiful vision board."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in Miami

The insider detailed that Britney has assembled this vision board "of her dream wedding and future plans."

“She got creative," the source noted.

"And cut out images from magazines," the insider shared, "and is using photographs and drawings."

Britney With Sam

"She adds to the vision board most days,” the source described.

Britney and Sam have visited Maui, her home away from home, a number of times.

And that is reportedly where she wants to tie the knot with her almost excessively hunky husband.

Sam Asghari

“Her dream wedding will take place in Hawaii at The Montage Kapalua Beach Hotel in Maui!" the insider divulged.

"She says it’s her favorite hotel and so romantic," the source explained.

The insider also shared that, understandably: "She doesn’t even care about having a big wedding."

Britney Spears enjoys a cool drink in Hawaii

Obviously, this is not Britney speaking publicly, directly, for herself.

So we will take this report, believable or not, with a grain of salt.

Even if Britney were addressing this herself on Instagram or elsewhere, wedding plans can and do change.

Britney and Sam Board a Plane

On June 23, Britney Spears made history, not just in her own battle but arguably in terms of the disability rights movement in the United States.

Many of those trapped in conservatorships but wanting to be free of them are heard by too few people. None have a platform like Britney's.

The beloved 39-year-old spoke to the court and to untold millions of listeners about how the conservatorship has infringed upon her fundamental human rights.

Britney Spears Kisses Sam

“I would like to progressively move forward," Britney testified, "and I want to have the real deal."

She expressed her wishes: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

This was the first time that Britney had publicly confirmed what had been previously reported -- that she could do neither.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears on a Boat

A friend of Britney's had previously referred to her as having her reproductive rights curbed in a way reminiscent of The Handmaid's Tale.

In court, Britney confirmed that she has undergone involuntary sterilization -- as she has not been permitted to remove her IUD.

This is a horror, but to the disabled community and to disability rights advocates, it is sadly not shocking. Injustices happen all around us all, every day.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears in Orange
Britney With a Pig
Britney In Blue
Britney In Hawaii
Britney Spears is Topless
Britney Spears Half Nude

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Dances In Hawaii, Flaunts 40-Year-Old Bikini Body
Britney Spears Dances In Hawaii, Flaunts 40-Year-Old Bikini Body
Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Topless Video: My Dad Can't Tell Me What to Do Anymore!
Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Topless Video: My Dad Can't Tell Me What to Do Anymore!
Britney Spears Voicemail Leaked by Sam Lutfi
Britney Spears Voicemail Leaked by Sam Lutfi