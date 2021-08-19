Britney Spears Accused of Attacking Housekeeper Over Dog Dispute

Britney Spears is under investigation for an alleged attack against on one of her long-time housekeepers.

According to TMZ, Ventura County Sheriff's were alerted to an incident at the singer's home on Monday by the supposed victim of the artist's violent actions.

The housekeeper told authorities she had taken one of Britney's dogs to the vet, claiming there were issues with the treatment of the canine.

What sort of issues are unknown at this time.

The woman alleges that Spears confronted her after she returned from the vet and the pair then argued over the dog's wellness -- at which time Britney slapped the housekeeper's phone out of her hands.

So the housekeeper says, that is.

The woman initially called the cops to the house, but then went to a Sheriff's station to file an official report.

TMZ sources say deputies attempted to get in touch with Britney to get her side of the story, but she refused to speak with them; an understandable decision for someone in her position.

Better to direct the police to her lawyer, you know?

An insider, meanwhile, has told TMZ that Spears denies getting physical with the housekeeper and that the police have assured the superstar's camp that nothing is expected to come of this allegation.

An official from the Sheriff's Department, however, tells this same celebrity gossip outlet that an investigation remains open.

The department will eventually submit a file to the District Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to file a misdemeanor battery charge against Spears.

Such a charge, of course, is the last thing Britney needs at the moment.

She's engaged in a very public and very bitter battle with her dad over, well... control over her life and finances.

As you've likely read about in detail by now, Jamie Spears has served as his daughter's conservator since 2008 -- but Britney has filed mulitple motions this summer to get him removed from the role.

She's alleged that Jamie has exerted unfair and over-the-top control of her over the years, to the point that Spears thinks her dad should be investigated for conservator abuse.

As for her response to her housekeeper's accusations?

“She obviously wants privacy,” wrote the star on her Instagram Story, along with a line of shrugging emojis.

She made the remark as a caption of a Hans Zatzka painting that depicts a women holding a door shut ... with a man trying to get in.

See for yourself below, and go ahead and interpret this however you see fit.

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, Britney received wildly positive news when Jamie said he would, indeed, step down from his controversial role as conservator of her estate.

At some point.

"Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," reads a document Jamie's attorney filed last week.

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

A judge must still sign off on Jamie's request.

And Jamie must still specify a date on which he intends to leave the post.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court," continues the filing.

"Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

UPDATE: Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in an email statement to NBC News that the housekeeper's claim is "sensational tabloid fodder."

Rosengart says it is "nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said' about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.

"Anyone can make an accusation.

"This should have been closed immediately."