Brielle Biermann Claps Back at Trolls: WHY Do You Care How I Style Myself???

No one can reasonably question that Brielle Biermann is very hot.

That said, we all know that her look has evolved, both for better and for worse, over time.

Brielle's latest update was perhaps her most natural look in years, and fans are beside themselves.

Trolls are still going after her, though, and Brielle is clapping back at them -- and at our twisted, body-shaming culture.

Brielle posted this drop-dead gorgeous selfie on Instagram.

She isn't darkly tanned. She isn't wearing her weave.

Her lip fillers are long gone. She isn't wearing fake nails.

Opting to hang a lantern on it, Brielle acknowledged the change on her Instagram Stories.

"Took my weave out … No lip injections and no [acrylic] nails lol who am I?" she wrote.

One very rude DM answered the rhetorical question: "A normal f--king person."

“All my friends (except Dani) have fake nails, fake hair, fake etc," Brielle replied in a public clapback.

"Who cares? It’s our lives. It doesn’t affect y’all AT ALL!” she emphasized.

“But kindly … go f–k yourselves (haters) because I haven’t even touched my face besides a lil Botox for TMJ and lip fillers," Brielle added.

"WHICH ARE ALL GONE NOW!” Brielle added, referring to her now-absent fillers.

“When is the stigma of putting people down for bettering themselves gonna end?" she asked.

Brielle then made a request: "If you could … Would you not?”

Not all of the responses were vicious or negative, however.

“Thank you for the kind comments,” Brielle added.

“I’ve read all my DMs," she concluded, "love you guys!”

Brielle also took to her Stories to discuss the way that famous women, especially those who grew up in the public eye, are discussed.

She highlighted coverage of Kylie Jenner's evolving looks and personal style over the past fourteen years.

Not unreasonably, Brielle took issue with the way that this is presented.

"Also, I hope people look different than they do when they're 10 and 24????" Brielle wrote.

That is ... extremely sensible.

While it's true that at times Kylie's transformation has been dramatic, no one does or should look like they did at age 10.

Brielle and, to a lesser extent, her sister Ariana have both been targets for looks-shaming.

In particular, people went after her and Ariana for looking and styling themselves like their mother.

This was when they were teens ... when this is extremely normal behavior.

Look, we weren't a fan of the lip fillers either.

But clearly, neither was Brielle, who no longer has them.

It's almost like she grew and changed as an adult and her look evolved with her.

Part of this is just that people in general struggle with how looks change, for better or for worse, over time.

We're all guilty of this.

Just today, a friend DMed me so that we could both react (negatively) to a public figure's new hairstyle.

However, the way that people try to make their thoughts and opinions Brielle's problem is what sets apart trolls from normal people.

Part of it is because she's a woman. Part of it is because of the inherent weirdness of parasocial relationships. Part of it's because she's hot.

People feel entitled to DM her about her looks instead of make private comments to a friend. Stop it.