Briana DeJesus: Yes, I'm Done with Javi Gonzalez!

Briana DeJesus is no longer in denial.

But she is back on the market.

A few weeks after shooting down rumors that she had split from fiance Javi Gonzalez, the Teen Mom star would now like to issue a clarification.

It's just a small little point she'd like to make, okay?

Here goes:

DeJesus has, indeed, split from Javi Gonzalez.

Conducting a Q&A with fans on Thursday, Briana was asked what happened between her and Gonzalez, who proposed just this past May.

“Nothing crazy," the 27-year old responded.

“I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it.”

Well... okay then!

We're glad no cheating or any salacious was involved in the break-up.

You just don't often hear about someone getting engaged and then shrugging her shoulders a few months later, casually deciding she didn't want to be engaged any longer.

This might not have been true love, you guys. We're just theorizing.

Added DeJesus in her social media reply:

“Had a great year with him but [right now], I have other plans.

"Maybe in the future we will meet again.

"I love him and he’s a great guy.”

Gonzalez hasn't yet commented on the end of his engagement.

DeJesus, though, had previously announced that she and the tattoo artist were engaged after a mere eight months of dating.

“I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi,” Briana told MTV News about her now-ex-lover after he popped the question during a getaway to Miami.

“He is an incredible man, and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful, and I’ve never been this happy!”

The couple had met through mutual friends in Kissimmee, Florida, and began seeing each other exclusively in the fall of 2020.

"We've been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he's not very comfortable," DeJesus told E! News this spring about Javi.

"He's still very shy and he doesn't really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I'm living a triple life:

"Mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life."

DeJesus doesn't seem all that broken up about the break-up right now, as she tries to focus on what/who truly matters in her life.

"I have two beautiful healthy kids and a loving family," Briana wrote on her Instagram Story yesterday.

She shares daughter Nova Star DeJesus, 9, with ex Devoin Austin and daughter Stella Star DeJesus, 4, with another ex, Luis Hernandez.

Might she expand her immediate family at any point?

"Hell no," the reality star said when a user wondered if she was pregnant.

"Thought I wanted another one but then I look at nova and Stella and they are growing up and I think I'm over the newborn/toddler stage," she elaborated on the topic.

She's not over her feud with Kailyn Lowry, however.

The mother of four has filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus, alleging that Briana knowingly lied about details of Kailyn's arrest for assault last fall.

DeJesus is gearing up for a major legal fight -- which will be documented by Teen Mom cameras, of course.

Said an attorney for Briana this summer, in response to Lowry filing these legal papers:

"It is meritless and directed exclusively at protected speech on a matter of public concern brought for the purpose of harassing and trying to silence a critic, rather than to vindicate any of Lowry's rights."