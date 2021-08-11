Briana DeJesus Responds to Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit: Suck It! I'm an American!

Briana DeJesus would like a legal word with Kailyn Lowry.

A whole bunch of legal words, actually.

Approximately one month after her heated rival filed a lawsuit against her, Dejesus and her legal team fired back with an Anti-SLAPP motion on Monday, arguing Lowry's complaint should be dismissed with prejudice ... in its entirety.

Back in early July, Lowry took official issue with an interview Briana gave to Celebuzz, along with a post she shared on Instagram.

At the time, Kailyn accused Briana of defamation after her foe blasted her for getting arrested last fall.

On a couple of occasions this summer, DeJesus alleged that Kailyn broke into the home of ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez's mother and got into a "physical altercation" with the father of her youngest two sons.

Lowry claims neither incident occurred -- and that Briana only said this nonsense to make her look bad.

Kailyn's lawyers have written that Briana's remarks were untrue and were made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

A rep for the mother of four added to E! News:

"Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail's absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed.

"After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court."

After hiring a legal team for her defense, DeJesus issued a formal reply to Kailyn this week.

Stated attorney Marc J. Randazza stated in court documents.:

"It is meritless and directed exclusively at protected speech on a matter of public concern brought for the purpose of harassing and trying to silence a critic, rather than to vindicate any of Lowry's rights."

In a separate statement, Dejesus said her co-worker's lawsuit "was not a good use of the court system."

"I look forward to the judge seeing it for what it is, and ending this as quickly as the judge can," DeJesus said in a statement to Celebuzz.

"My family emigrated to this great country because we were seeking freedom. The greatest freedom we have is the First Amendment.

"If someone wants to sue me for exercising my First Amendment rights, they are not only coming after me, but after the generations of freedom-seeking people who have made this the greatest country in the world.

"None of us will accept this without a fight."

The submitted legal paperwork also cited this tiny little fact:

What Briana said was mostly true! Kailyn Lowry was arrested last year for assault!

“[Kail] verifiably was arrested for this, and her arrest garnered media attention,” the papers read.

“Lowry cannot show falsity, she cannot show actual malice… Lowry cannot dispute that this occurred. There is nothing defamatory about these statements."

Moreover, DeJesus says for the record that the source of her intel was... Lopez himself!

“Lopez told her that Lowry had broken and entered into his mother’s house as part of her assault on Lopez,” the documents state.

"[Briana] considered Lopez to be a credible source of information, as he was a first-hand witness to these events and his claims appeared sufficiently credible for Lowry to be arrested.”

To date, Chris has not said anything about Kailyn's lawsuit or Briana's response to it.

In response to Dejesus' latest court filing, Lowry's attorney Nicole Haff told E! News:

"My client stands by her lawsuit and we look forward to disproving Ms. Soto's position."

It's hard to know where things go from here -- except for in front of the MTV cameras.

This ordeal will clearly be featured on the next new season of Teen Mom 2.