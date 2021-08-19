Brandon Blackstock Was Jealous of Kelly Clarkson and Spent, Like, All Her Money: Report

So much for the fairy tale.

It was less than two years ago that Kelly Clarkson was bragging about her sex life with husband Brandon Blackstock, saying the spouses got it on every night.

And now?

The marriage is over.

In June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, with new and damning information quickly surfacing about Blackstock's alleged actions shortly afterward.

Simply put, Blackstock is accused of stealing millions of dollars from the singer.

We can't say for certain whether the firm for which Blackstock worked is really guilty of such a heinous crime.

But a new report alleges Brandon developed his own major problems with the relationship as time went on.

Nothing that stooped to the level of embezzlement, of course, however.

“The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time,” an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday, adding of Clarkson:

“She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice.

"Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."

Over the past several weeks, the couple's split has become viral fodder because Blackstock at first asked for an obscene amount of money in monthly support.

A judge then declared that the prenuptial agreement signed years ago by both parties remained valid, which means Clarkson is ready to kick her ex out of her Wyoming home and officially move on with her life.

Move way on with it.

With the break-up in the books, and the law on her side, Kelly “can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed,” the source told the aforementionedd tabloid.

“Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with.

"It’s just who she is."

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in October 2013 and share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. (Blackstock also shares two kids with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.)

This past November, the artist was granted primary custody of her children.

Just last month, Clarkson was ordered to pay her estranged husband $150,000 per month in spousal support, with an additional $45,601 per month in child support.

The agreement was temporary, however, until the duo reached a final settlement.

That's a crazy amount, but Kelly reportedly earns $2 million PER MONTH on her own. So it's all relative to an extent.

“The marriage was really, really awful at the end. … Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon," concluded this magazine insider.

"She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer" when it came to Blackstock's finances and lavish spending and "she just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore."

Adds another person in the know:

“She hasn’t and won’t ever look back. Kelly has no regrets about filing for divorce. She only stuck it out for as long as she did for her kids.”