Big Brother Recap: Did Sarah Beth Nominate Derek X?

The Cookout's grip on the Big Brother house continued on Wednesday's new episode of the CBS reality series, but did Xavier escape the block?

We picked up with Alyssa's botched Chopping Block Roulette win putting her closest ally, well, on the block.

Alyssa was understandably livid, largely because she could have saved her coins for another week to play for the Coin of Destiny, but Xavier was more so because he wanted to get to the end of the game without hitting the block.

It's a rare feat, but his attention quickly turned to the Veto. He needed to escape the block, and the only way to do that was to win the Power of Veto.

Claire realized the writing was on the wall for Derek X and she planned to win to take herself off so that she could try to rally the votes should he be put on the block. The worst-case scenario was the pair on the block at the same time.

In any case, Derek X would have to win the Veto, but unfortunately, he wasn't picked. He's struggled to get any luck in this game, and when you consider he was almost the HOH this week, it sucks.

Sarah Beth has no clue what is truly going on in the house, and the fact that she allowed Kyland to run her HOH is sure to have some adverse effects.

Alyssa worried about what would happen at the Veto, so she was totally on board with backdooring Derek X as revenge for him getting Christian out of the house.

The more comical side of this is that Sarah Beth and Alyssa think they are close to Kyland and Xavier when in reality, the two women will probably be on the block next week.

Big D, Alyssa, and Azah were chosen to play alongside Claire, Xavier, and Sarah Beth, meaning this was all on Claire if she wanted to evade the block.

The competition found people pressing forward with dominos and picking out advantages and disadvantages to get the best time.

Derek F went for all the prizes and got the best time, but he didn't choose the Veto, something that seemingly rubbed Xavier and Azah the wrong way.

Ultimately, Xavier won, but he had to agree to lose all of his Big Brother bucks and 24 hours of solitary confinement.

On top of that, he will be a third nominee at some point in the future, so there's that.

Derek X chatted with Tiffany, who said the best way to keep Derek X would be to get Hannah on the block, so Derek X reluctantly campaigned against his friend.

Did it work?

Nope.

Sarah Beth opted to put Derek X on the block alongside Claire, so we have our final nominations of the week.

Big Brother continues Thursday at 8/7c on CBS.