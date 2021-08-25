Ben Affleck: SPOTTED Buying Engagement Ring For Jennifer Lopez?!

Well, it seems that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making up for lost time in a big way.

The A-listers first got engaged back in November off 2002 but apparently, the demands of being the world's most attractive couple was too much to bear, and they went their separate ways less than two years later.

But now, in a development that proves Americans are still capable of agreeing on something in 2021, Ben and Jen are back together, and the entire internet is stoked for them!

So if you're currently standing in line at the grocery store, reading this on your phone through the fog on your glasses caused by mask breath and 96-degree heat -- well, get ready to remember what happiness feels like:

Yes folks, it looks as though Ben and Jen are engaged once again!

According to a new report from Page Six, Ben was spotted scoping out engagement rings at Tiffany's in Century City, California earlier this week.

We don't know if he made a purchase that day, but even if he had some more perusing to do elsewhere, it seems obvious that Ben is planning to get down on one knee in the very near future.

Might he be planning to hold onto the rock until November so that he can propose on the 19th anniversary of the first time he popped the question?

That would be pretty weird, but as long as that first occasion remains a happy memory for both parties, Ben might be onto something with a move like that.

Back then, Ben proposed with a $2.5 million 6-carat rock from Harry Winston.

Of course, he and Jen are both older and much, much richer these days, so Ben might have to shell out a couple mill more in order to top himself.

For our younger readers, even way back in the early-aughts, Affleck and Lopez were one of the most famous couples on the planet, bigger even than Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston; John Mayer and Jessica Simpson; or Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock!

(In other words, it was a very long time ago, y'all.)

“Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy,” read the terse statement from Jen's press agent when the couple called it quits in 2004.

We still don't know exactly what went wrong the first time, but it seems both parties are confident that it won't happen again.

At first the news seemed too good to be true:

Rumors of a reconciliation began shortly after Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez back in March.

Then, to the delight of millions, Ben and Jen were spotted making out in public in June.

In late July, Lopez confirmed the rumors by posting the above photo of a Bennifer lop-lock.

And it seems that these two leapt right from the PDA and "Instagram official" phase of the relationship to something much more serious.

We couldn't be happier!

Watch this space for more updates on Bennifer 3.0!