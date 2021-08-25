Ben Affleck: SPOTTED Buying Engagement Ring For Jennifer Lopez?!

by at .

Well, it seems that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making up for lost time in a big way.

The A-listers first got engaged back in November off 2002 but apparently, the demands of being the world's most attractive couple was too much to bear, and they went their separate ways less than two years later.

But now, in a development that proves Americans are still capable of agreeing on something in 2021, Ben and Jen are back together, and the entire internet is stoked for them!

So if you're currently standing in line at the grocery store, reading this on your phone through the fog on your glasses caused by mask breath and 96-degree heat -- well, get ready to remember what happiness feels like:

Ben-Jen 2021

Yes folks, it looks as though Ben and Jen are engaged once again!

According to a new report from Page Six, Ben was spotted scoping out engagement rings at Tiffany's in Century City, California earlier this week.

We don't know if he made a purchase that day, but even if he had some more perusing to do elsewhere, it seems obvious that Ben is planning to get down on one knee in the very near future.

Ben Affleck in 2020

Might he be planning to hold onto the rock until November so that he can propose on the 19th anniversary of the first time he popped the question?

That would be pretty weird, but as long as that first occasion remains a happy memory for both parties, Ben might be onto something with a move like that.

Back then, Ben proposed with a $2.5 million 6-carat rock from Harry Winston.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Throwback

Of course, he and Jen are both older and much, much richer these days, so Ben might have to shell out a couple mill more in order to top himself.

For our younger readers, even way back in the early-aughts, Affleck and Lopez were one of the most famous couples on the planet, bigger even than Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston; John Mayer and Jessica Simpson; or Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock!

(In other words, it was a very long time ago, y'all.)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003

“Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy,” read the terse statement from Jen's press agent when the couple called it quits in 2004.

We still don't know exactly what went wrong the first time, but it seems both parties are confident that it won't happen again.

At first the news seemed too good to be true:

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck

Rumors of a reconciliation began shortly after Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez back in March.

Then, to the delight of millions, Ben and Jen were spotted making out in public in June.

In late July, Lopez confirmed the rumors by posting the above photo of a Bennifer lop-lock.

Jennifer Lopez Bikini Pic

And it seems that these two leapt right from the PDA and "Instagram official" phase of the relationship to something much more serious.

We couldn't be happier!

Watch this space for more updates on Bennifer 3.0!

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Ben Affleck Biography

Ben Affleck and daughter, Violet
Ben Affleck is Jennifer Garner's husband. He's also an actor that may actually have a brighter future as a director. Either way, he's a... More »
Born
Birthplace
Berkeley, California
Full Name
Benjamin GÃ©za Affleck-Boldt

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Photos

Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Throwback
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003
Ana de Armas and Affleck
Ben Affleck in 2020
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck Videos

Ben Affleck Gets Dumped on Dating App, Responds With Hilarious Video
Ben Affleck Gets Dumped on Dating App, Responds With Hilarious Video
Ben Affleck Falls Off the Wagon
Ben Affleck Falls Off the Wagon
Ben Affleck Tries to Defend Ridiculous Back Tattoo
Ben Affleck Tries to Defend Ridiculous Back Tattoo