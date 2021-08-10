Bachelor In Paradise Teases Steamy Romance, Bitter Tears, and Becca Kufrin!

Slowly but surely, we've been watching the Bachelor Fam add to the Bachelor in Paradise cast.

Season 7 has been a long time coming, after last year's very sensible hiatus.

Now, a steamy new trailer has dropped teasing what's to come this season.

The trailer also shows Becca Kufrin hoping to once again make a connection -- this time, the right one.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, August 16.

Becca Kufrin won't show up right away, instead showing up in the weeks that follow.

She does, however, show up in this trailer -- along with so much more.

We will see Becca reunite with Grocery Store Joe for the first time since Season 14 of The Bachelorette.

As we remember all too well, Becca ended up going with Garrett Yrigoyen, choosing him before she knew what sort of man he really was.

It's never been clear why it took as long as it did for them to split, but hopefully her next love will have less of an interest in racist memes.

Speaking of Joe Amabile, however, Becca won't be his only ex in attendance.

His ex-girlfriend, Kendall Long, will also be there.

From the teaser, Joe will be deep into a budding relationship with Serena Pitt ... until Kendall shows up.

Joe and Kendall confront one another.

In turn, they each demand why the other came to Paradise.

The scene seemingly ends in tears, with Joe awkwardly comforting his weeping ex.

Chris Harrison infamously stuck his foot in his mouth earlier this year.

In the wake of that scandal, several members of the Bachelor Fam shared that it was, grimly, not a surprise.

So, as with Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, there's a new hosting situation for Bachelor in Paradise.

David Spade appears in the trailer, but he will not be the only host.

Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess will also be rotating co-hosts.

It will certainly be a different dynamic than in past seasons, but that doesn't have to be a bad thing at all.

Things in this trailer are looking a little wild, even for this show.

The censorship bars are out and taking no prisoners, no matter what the members of the cast are flaunting.

One of the returning members of the cast is fan-favorite Demi Burnett.

Though Demi was of course targeted by furious biphobes a couple of years ago, she has a sizable fanbase.

In the promotional trailer, she is seen joking about robbing the other contestants of their men.

Actually ... she might not be entirely joking.

Demi is shown making out with Kenny Braasch, to the apparent chagrin of others.

Meanwhile, Becca Kufrin seems to get close to Thomas Jacobs.

Thomas is a franchise villain, but could he be the hero that Becca needs?

Thomas clashes with Aaron Clancy at one point, though we can only guess the full context of that.

Meanwhile, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer are clearly hitting things off.

Cakes are thrown into fires, tears are shed, clothing is left forgotten, and more.

We can't wait to see how all of this plays out and how the new, rotating hosts impact the season.

The hosts are very different people with their own perspectives, and likely much less personal familiarity with the stars.

That can be a good thing -- especially when people are baring all for their love interests and rivals alike.