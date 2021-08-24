Bachelor in Paradise Rocked by Secret Boyfriend Scandal; Star Quits in Disgrace

Those poor girls, I'm going to steal all their men. I'm going to f--k some s--t up.

So uttered Demi Burnett on Monday night, as she opened the latest Bachelor in Paradise episode by choosing Brendan for a solo date.

As the pair departed, Natasha Parker -- who had been developing a connection with Brendan -- separated herself from everyone else.

"Brendon's going on date, and I really could have used today to spend more time with him," Natasha said.

"I mean, you're in Paradise, you want to hang out with the person that you're building a connection with.

"I'm feeling like I need a little alone time, because that won't make me feel good, making someone else worry about how I'm feeling."

Following a fun jet ski jaunt together, Demi and Brandon made out and said she was already "crushing so hard" on the latter.

Brendan, however, made it clear where he stood with Demi -- and other women as well.

"I think you're amazing and you're beautiful and I had an amazing time with you," he told Burnett.

"But I obviously talked to other girls and formed certain things with other girls.

"And so it's like, we're going to talk to other people, go on other dates and really see if our paths cross again along this journey."

Ouch, Demi basically replied.

"I feel like I just got rejected," she told Brendan, later noting in a confessional that she was "confused" and "pissed the f--k off" by what Brendan said to her.

Things didn't improve for Brendan going forward, either, as other contestants started to discuss the rumor that he had met Piper (from Matt James' Bachelor season) prior to coming to the island... and with Demi then slamming him as a "player."

Brendan and Natasha, however, ended up taking a stroll together along the beach later on, prompting (fake?) tears from Demi, who told Kelsey Weier:

"It's so mean to do right in front of me. Like, a slap in my face."

This drama was merely an appetizer, however.

The main course of chaos ended up surrounding Victoria Paul.

The contestant had been hanging out a lot on the episode with James Bonsall... even though she didn't always remember his name.

Tammy Ly and Kelsey, meanwhile, delved into how Victoria allegedly had a boyfriend back home and was "just using" James to remain in the competition longer.

Could this really be the case?!?

The following night, Tammy approached James to talk Victoria's supposedly secret relationship.

"She has a boyfriend who's like an aspiring country singer back at home, and she was with him literally Thursday. And they share a dog together," she explained.

"I feel like you deserve to know, because I want you to find a connection like me and Aaron [Clancy] have a connection, and this is not a genuine connection.

"I am just looking out for you."

When James and Victoria finally met to talk the relationship accusations, she shot down the chatter and said she broke up with this other person before she arrived in Paradise.

"My concern is like, I left my family, my friends, my job to explore relationships here. And obviously, I've spent the majority of my time with you," James said.

"I would just want to make sure that I'm spending my time wisely and not kind of just being used for a rose essentially."

Victoria proceeded to confront Kelsey and Tammy about her being "disappointed" that they told James about her supposed romance back home, but Kelsey subsequently called out Victoria for being "defensive."

In the end, Victoria simply couldn't handle it, yanking James aside to inform him that she would be leaving the program.

"I walked into this, regardless of what anyone else may say, like, 100 percent open," she said.

"And I think the best thing for me to do is to take all of me and perfect me, growing me and walk away from this. I hope that you walk away from this with the love of your life."

On her limo ride home, Victoria remained steadfast:

"I tried to make something work, and I realized that I don't have to search for what I already have at home."

In other words?

Yup. She has a boyfriend!

With Victoria gone, Demi and Kelsey both competed for James' rose.

James, thought, admitted in a confessional that he had "no clue" what he was going to do next.

During the Rose Ceremony, Kelsey began to have a panic attack, needing to sit down and drrink water while Demi fanned her off.

James ultimately gave his rose to Demi... which means Kelsey, Serena Chew and Victoria Larson were sent packing.