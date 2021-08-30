Audrey and Isabel Roloff Reunite for Wedding, Share Dueling Baby Bump Pic

As you may have heard, Audrey and Isabel Roloff are both pregnant.

The former is expecting her third child with husband Jeremy, while the latter and husband Jacob are super excited over their forthcoming first.

How exciting, right?!?

Making the developments especially cool, Audrey and Isabel were able to come together this past weekend and celebrate their pregnancies -- together!

"One month apart!" wrote Audrey as a caption to the above snapshot of herself and Isabel, each of whom confirmed her blessed status this summer.

"We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!" wrote Audrey in early July, an announcement that was followed a short time later by Isabel's own revelation.

"We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December," Isabel wrote as an affiliated message to a photo of her and Jacob.

She has since shared a number of baby bump photos with followers, while defending her right to celebrate this pregnancy.

The picture of Audrey and Isabel, standing and glowing side-by-side, is notable for another reason, however.

There has long been chatter that these two don't exactly get along, with Isabel and Jacob both having called Audrey out in the past.

Remember just about a year ago? In July 2020?

In the wake of Isabel passing along happy Independence Day wishes, Isabel seemingly fired back at her sister-in-law, shading Audrey for promoting white supremacy in at least some capacity via her message back then.

Just a few weeks prior to the above exchange, Jacob absolutely targeted Audrey with an Instagram post.

Amid last summer's social unrest because a Black man named George Floyd was killed by a Minnesota police officer, Jacob made it VERY clear he believes Black Lives Matter.

“Surprisingly large turnout for Bend, around 3 thousand people!! Keep it going," Jacob wrote along a photo of a protest, one in which he took part.

“Keep marching, keep confronting, keep talking, keep educating… For a better world NOW,” he added on his Instagram Stories, encouraging actual action.

Audrey, for her part, took part in a social media blackout on Tuesday, June 2.

"Muted. Listening. Learning. Praying. Looking for ways to exercise active compassion," she wrote as a caption to a black box, which was meant to signify that Internet users stood with all those who have been oppressed for so long in America.

Audrey also quoted the bible last week in response to the Floyd killing and its fallout, writing:

If you are also struggling to figure what God requires of you in this moment, remember the words from Micah 6:8. DO justice. Love kindness. And walk HUMBLY with your God.

Without directly addressing Audrey, Jacob shared the following meme/image.

He then trashed privileged individuals who merely wrote about the issue of inequality... versus trying to do something about it:

"White people with moneyed cameras and moneyed families using black music, black message, black faces, to spread police propaganda and white Christian voices while contributing nothing to the movement, no call to donation, no call to action; only empty gestures and fancy platitudes."

Damn, right?!?

Does bad blood still exist between Jacob and Audrey?

Perhaps.

Note that we didn't see any photos of those two together at Amy's wedding.

But a pregnancy is a blessing and it can help heal almost all wounds.

TWO pregnancies, therefore?

At basically the exact same time?

We're talking about twice the blessings, folks, and two times the reasons to mend fences between loved ones.