Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre: Spotted Together in New York!

In just a few weeks, the new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will premiere.

One of Season 3's returning couples is Ariela and Biniyam, who became engaged last season despite some serious ups and downs.

We have known for over a year that Ariela left Ethiopia.

Now, however, fans believe that she and Biniyam might still be together ... and living in the United States.

Fans on social media have been abuzz with the news.

A redditor claimed that they were ordering takeout in Manhattan outside of a restaurant when they learned that 90 Day Fiance was filming upstairs.

According to the fan's description, they learned which stars were filming upon seeing Biniyam walk down the stairs.

Per the fan's description, Ariela and Biniyam are allegedly "considering" a permanent move to America.

Obviously, anyone can potentially claim anything on the internet, even such a tame and believable encounter.

Plus, we all know how many people mistake people they've seen on TV. It happens even with A-list stars.

That said, Ariela did recently undergo a simple cosmetic procedure.

It was nothing major -- just lip fillers.

When Ariela shared this to Instagram, it was immediately clear that the aesthetician who did it is based in New York.

Either of those could, on their own, be potentially shrugged off.

Together, however, it seems increasingly likely that they are together in New York, at least for the time being.

And that is not all.

Biniyam has been training for an upcoming MMA fight ... which will take place in New York.

That fight is scheduled to happen this week -- on August 13 -- and was all laid out by Flex Fights.

It's possible that they're

First of all, we're sure that some are wondering if their New York adventures and this fight will be on Season 3 of The Other Way.

Almost certainly not.

While the trip to New York could be covered if they arrived in America a while ago ... it's unlikely, and doesn't mesh with the show's premise.

On average, 90 Day Fiance tends to film about 8 months before it airs -- give or take.

Sometimes, it's closer to 10 months. Sometimes, it's closer to 6.

We're down to a matter of weeks before The Other Way Season 3 premieres. So no MMA fight.

That doesn't mean that it couldn't be covered by TLC's cameras.

There is a lot of potential entertainment value in something like that.

But it wouldn't really work with this particular show, because it's supposed to be about Americans moving overseas.

Biniyam coming to America, especially to consider living here, is more like 90 Day Fiance: The Regular Way.

Which brings us to our next point: this could mean that they are still with the franchise, but filming for a different show.

Original recipe 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? both fit that mold very nicely, whether they get a spousal or K-1 visa.

Still, it's a surprise to hear that there's even a chance -- according to that redditor -- that they can move here.

It's true that political circumstances are different than they were just one year ago, regarding immigration.

But Biniyam has previously married an American in the United States. That could be a major red flag for authorities.