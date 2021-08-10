Anna Duggar vs. Jim Bob: Family Feud Heating Up as Josh's Trial Draws Near!

Back in April, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges.

In the months since, his family has mostly steered clear of the media -- both mainstream and social -- but not surprisingly, numerous leaks have occurred, many of which paint a picture of profound discord and strife within the formally tightknight clan.

Numerous insiders have confirmed that Anna Duggar is at war with Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

And while both factions share the goal of helping Josh beat the charges against him, it seems they strongly disagree about the best methods of doing so.

Not only that, Anna is apparently eager to blame Josh's arrest on just about everyone except Josh.

She believes that Josh was framed by the Biden administration, yet somehow, she also believes that Jim Bob and Michelle are to blame.

To be fair, that latter argument is not entirely baseless.

After all, Jim Bob and Michelle were the ones who helped Josh avoid prosecution after he molested four of his sisters, and that intervention might have emboldened to commit further sex crimes.

Conversely, Jim Bob and Michelle are reportedly blaming Anna for Josh's arrest.

No big surprise there, as that's in keeping with the Duggars' bizarrely patriarchal belief system.

They've long been open about their belief that if a man engages in any sort of sexual misconduct, his partner is at fault for failing to satisfy him.

The parents might also blame Anna for failing to properly monitor Josh's internet use.

She had installed the Covenant Eyes software program to keep him from cheating or looking at porn, but Josh allegedly used his work computer to download dozens of graphic images, some of them depicting children as young as 18 months old.

"Anna is really struggling with Josh's arrest, and she's still at war with his parents Jim Bob and Michelle," a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Sun.

"She has been pointing the finger at everyone else for what has happened to Josh, she's falling out with family members and isolating herself," the insider adds.

"Overall, this is an extremely difficult time for Anna and she is praying Josh gets off, although she believes him she is worried about the outcome of the case and their family's future."

As he awaits his trial, Josh is living with the Reber family, friends of Jim Bob's whose children are over the age of 18, and are thus eligible to house an accused pedophile.

In a surprising turn of events, Anna has also moved in with the Rebers, leaving the care of her six children (Anna is currently pregnant with her seventh) to her sister Priscilla.

The decision is likely a result of her ongoing war with her in-laws.

Prior to taking up residence in the Reber home, Josh and Anna had been living in a windowless shack on Jim Bob's property.

It makes sense that Anna might not feel welcome on her in-laws' property anymore.

Unfortunately, it seems she's not much more welcome at the Rebers' home.

"Anna has pretty much moved in, but she's still not on good terms with Mrs Reber," says the source.

"Mrs Reber doesn't really want her there because they don't get along."

Sounds like once Josh gets convicted -- an outcome that seems almost certain -- the best bet for Anna would be to return to her native Florida.