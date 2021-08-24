Anna Duggar Remains Silent; Will She Ever Speak on Husband's Arrest?

Anna Duggar has over one million Instagram followers.

And hasn't had a single thing to say to them for several months now.

The mother of six remains the only prominent member of her infamous family to NOT yet have commented on the arrest of her very own husband, prompting many to wonder:

Will she ever do so?

Anna has quite a signiciant platform on which she could release a generic statement in response to Josh Duggar getting arrested in late April, given her social media standing.

However, Anna last posted on April 24.

She simply uploaded a photo of many young cousins sitting side by side, writing as an innocent caption at the time:

"9 girl cousins in a row, and we are adding one more this fall... I’m more curious than ever if @jessaseewald is having a boy or girl!"

Five days later, everything changed for Anna.

Her husband was taken into federal custody on allegations that he downloaded many sexually explicit videos and photos of children under the age of 12.

Josh allegedly did so, according to recently-released court documents, alongside a screensaver of Anna and his children.

This apparent piece of evidence just makes the whole thing seem that much more unseemly, you know?

For legal reasons, meanwhile, Anna may not be permitted to say anything about the situation.

But a bunch of her actions of late, sadly, speaks a lot louder than any words ever could.

According to sources, for example, Anna has scarcely been living at home this summer.

Instead, she's been shacking up with the family friends who a court appointed in May as Josh's guardians up until and through his trial.

Yes, these reports state that Anna is still sleeping with Josh.

They even insinuate that she's still sleeping with Josh at the expense of caring for her six kids -- all of whom are considered to be minors in the eyes of the law and who, therefore, Josh is not allowed to be around by himself.

So decreed a judge at his bond hearing a week after his arrest.

Elsewhere, an anonymous insider previously stated that Anna still believes Josh is innocent.

"She's standing by him," this mole claimed to People Magazine. "She thinks Josh is innocent."

This would explain why Anna has never filed for divorce from her awful husband... even in the wake of this arrest, AND his admitted infidelity AND his admitted molestation of his own sisters as a teenager.

That's a whole lot for anyone to go through with a spouse, isn't it?

"Divorce is never going to be a first option [for Anna]," someone told Fox News over the summer. "It's going to be a last, last resort."

Could it ever be an option, however?

"She and his family are going to stick by him no matter what," alleged this source, adding:

"They obviously won't agree with some things he's done in the past and don't know what's happening with what's going on right now."

In conclusion?

"They're always going to love him and stand by him and want the best for him, and want him to do things right."

And Anna is never gonna walk away from the alleged pedophile, either.

"It's not just how she was raised. It's what she was taught in her relationship with God," this insider added of Anna and the concept of divorce.