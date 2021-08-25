Anna Duggar Ditches Kids, Moves in With Josh Against Guardians' Will

It's getting harder and harder to make excuses for Anna Duggar.

While there's no doubt that Anna is one of Josh Duggar's victims, her continued insistence on endorsing and enabling her husband's predatory behavior is turning into the sort of thing for which there is no excuse.

Given the extent to which the Duggars' society is structured around female subservience, it makes sense that she's holding out hope that her husband is innocent of the atrocities he's been accused of.

But in the face of new evidence that Josh is guilty of possessing child pornography, Anna hasn't shown the slightest skepticism about her husband's innocence, and has instead decided to risk it all by doubling down on her support.

In addition to butting heads with the Duggars -- who might be her only source of financial support if Josh gets locked up -- Anna has reportedly begun antagonizing Maria and LaCount Reber, the couple with whom Josh has been living since his arrest.

Now, clashing with Jim Bob and Michelle is just fine:

We're sure they deserve whatever Anna can throw at them.

But the poor Rebers have been dragged into this nightmare situation against their will, and it's extremely not cool that Anna is making things harder on them.

According to insiders, Anna has moved into the Rebers' house, much to the chagrin of the people who rightfully live there.

It's bad enough having to house a known sexual predator.

Now, the Rebers have to deal with Josh and Anna turning their home into a conjugal trailer.

“Anna is spending most of her time with Josh at the Rebers’, and her family have stepped in to help raise all their kids,” a source told The Sun.

"She takes [the kids] to visit him or they are looked after while she’s there alone, despite what he’s been charged with she refuses to believe he’s guilty.”

Insiders say, the kids usually spend the night with Anna's sister, as they Josh is not legally allowed to sleep under the same roof as any minors.

"She has been pointing the finger at everyone else for what has happened to Josh, she's falling out with family members and isolating herself," the insider added.

Making matters worse are the insider claims that Anna forced Josh on the Rebers, laying on the pressure so thick that they didn't feel comfortable saying no.'

It appears that Anna's brother David Keller is engaged to Hannah Reber, the daughter of Maria and LaCount,

That situation probably gave Anna some leverage over the parents of her soon-to-be sister-in-law.

Maybe she thinks that if she has to be tethered to Josh, the rest of Arkansas should be too.

"Divorce is never going to be a first option [for Anna]. It's going to be a last, last resort," the source said.

"That is the kind of wife she is, and the kind of person she is and the kind of family that they are," the insider continued.

"It's what she was taught in her relationship with God. She and his family are going to stick by him no matter what."

The source goes on to say that while they disagree with Anna about the best way to ensure a not-guilty verdict for Josh, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are also offering their son their full support.

"They obviously won't agree with some things he's done in the past and don't know what's happening with what's going on right now but they're always going to love him and stand by him and want the best for him, and want him to do things right," said the insider.

"They're never going to be different than that."

"Won't agree with some of the things that he's done in the past."

We wonder what Josh would have to do to lose his parents' support.

Because we can't even think of anything worse that what he's already done.