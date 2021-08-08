Amy Roloff: No, Matt Isn't Invited to My Wedding! Here's Why.

Amy Roloff is moving closer and closer to her big day.

As the Little People, Big World star gets ready to marry Chris Marek, however, she has some big news to share:

Ex-husband Matt Roloff will NOT be a part of the ceremony or the reception.

He has not been invited; neither, of course, has Matt's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

"Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it," Amy said in a sneak peek at this Tuesday's season finale of the aforementioned reality show.

The sneak peek was uploaded by People Magazine and the mother of four continued in the footage:

"I think it causes less drama and I think that's better for everyone."

In a vacuum, of course, not including one's ex-husband as part of one's wedding audience would be an obvious conclusion to reach.

However, Amy and Chris are getting married on Matt's farm.

Moreover, they spend a great deal of time with Matt and Caryn, having just recently completed filming on the most recent Little People, Big World season.

Chris and Matt actually get along better than Amy would like a lot of the time, a subject she addressed on an episode this summer.

In a confessional, meanwhile, Chris further explained the basis for not inviting Matt and Caryn to the August 28 nuptials.

"Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us, if they'd like to, you know, no obligation," he says on air.

"But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy."

Remember: Amy has claimed that Matt cheated on her with Caryn back in the day -- at least in the emotional sense.

“We had someone that worked for us for a very long time, on our farm,” Amy said two years ago, clearly referencing Caryn, who served as the then-couple's farm manager.

“And I believe - this is all from my perspective -- that there was more than just friends going on," she added.

"And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well."

Amy and Matt were married for almost 30 years, from 1987 to 2016. They share three sons and a daughter.

According to Marek, though, Matt completely understands the decision.

Says Chris on the finale:

"We had a conversation and he goes, 'Are you going to be offended if we don't invite you to the wedding?' [I said,] 'Absolutely not, let's just take it off the table, make it simple.'"

Also remember: Caryn once scoffed at the notion of attending Amy's wedding.

A surprising amount of this upcoming finale will focus on Chris and Matt sitting around together, walking the farm and acting like total BFFs.

Despite not being in attendance, for example, "I am going to be going to the honeymoon," Matt jokes at one point... Chris cracks up in laughter.

Marek later jokes about Matt getting engaged to Caryn in the near future, saying in front of his fiancee's ex:

"Having the wedding on the farm, it's making the big day a little easier for me because I'll be on familiar ground — very familiar ground.

"You know, and who knows, maybe we'll come up with some great ideas for you and Caryn for the following year."

As for where Matt and Caryn will be on August 28?

"They are more than pleased to not be going to the wedding, and plan to go to Arizona for a romantic break where they have a vacation home," an insider tells The Sun.

"They got Amy and Chris a little gift to show their appreciation as they're on much better terms, but they're glad they won't be attending, it would be too weird for everyone.

"Matt and Caryn just want them to be able to do their own thing and feel it will be over before they know it."