Amy Roloff: Did She Just Confirm a TLC Wedding Special?

Amy Roloff is about to say I Do... plan on committing myself to a lifetime of happy memories alongside fiance Chris Marek.

First, though, the long-time reality star went ahead this past weekend and said I Do... wanna have a terrific time with my very close friends!

Over the weekend, the 56-year-old star said on Instagram Live that she was visiting Seaside, Oregon, with pals Lisa and Debi for a "kind of" Bachelorette party.

In footage not included here, Amy can seen wearing a crown on her head that reads "Bride."

"[My friends] made me wear this crown walking around Seaside," explained the mother of four.

"Can you believe it? And I said yes to it? That's even more funny. I think that's even more funny."

Elsewhere, Roloff also uploaded a photo of the trio on Instagram while they posed together at the beach, writing as a caption:

"Having a quick fun girlfriend get away to the beach. In Seaside. A little filming and a whole lot of in."

A little filming, huh?!?

Sounds like TLC has either started shooting a new season of Little People, Big World -- or the network is preparing a standalone wedding special for Amy's upcoming nuptials.

The ceremony and reception will take place this Saturday, August 28 at Roloff Farms.

"Now crunch time to get all things done for our wedding," Amy added a couple days ago. "Can it really be just 7 days from right now?"

Amy, of course, previously married to Matt Roloff until they divorced in 2016 ... after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The amicable exes share twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24.

And they continue to work together on the aforementioned reality series, with Matt even helping prepare his land for his ex-wife's wedding -- even though he isn't invited.

"The farm is ready. Never looking so good. Bring it on," Matt wrote on Instagram last week, adding:

"Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place. Thanks to my hard-working daily crew. Jason, Trystin, David, James, Sven, KT, Caryn [and] Shannon."

Amy, meanwhile, is pretty darn excited herself.

"The BIG day is almost here. 28 days I’ll marry my love, my friend, my partner.

"The one I’ll start and end my day with. Hold hands, kiss and hug," she wrote a little while back.

"The one I get to have coffee with, talk to and have those conversations that are easy and hard, take rides and travel with, share faith, hopes and dreams with and live life together."

Concluded Amy at the time:

In 28 days I’m blessed to get to say I Do.

I love you Chris Marek.

Gosh, we just adore these two.