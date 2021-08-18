Amelia Hamlin Posts Racy Lingerie Pics: My Body Is Better Than Kourtney's!

Against all odds, it's beginning to look as though Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are in it for the long haul.

Yes, it seemed like a casual fling at first, but as the weeks turned into months, we slowly came to terms with the fact that the 38-year-old father of three and the 20-year-old aspiring model are in a full-blown relationship.

We don't doubt that the affection between these two is genuine.

But it's undeniable that Amelia is enjoying some fringe benefits as a result of dating a guy with millions of Instagram followers.

Yes, this is the kind of exposure you can't buy.

And Amelia is taking advantage of it by offering her followers a different kind of exposure.

Amelia in a bikini; Amelia in lingerie; Amelia suggestively eating a popsicle ...

... You name it, Amelia has posted it in recent months.

Did she always post this sort of content?

Frankly, we have no idea!

To be perfectly honest, we'd never heard of Amelia until she started hooking up with Scott.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may have come to an end, but Scott is still bigger than an influencer, but a little bit smaller than a mainstream celeb.

In other words, he's the perfect guy to provide a career boost to someone like Amelia.

If he were an A-lister he might be inclined to avoid the bad press that would come with dating a teen looking for a career boost.

And if he were much less famous than he is ... well, Amelia might not find him quite so irresistible.

Anyway, these two crazy lovebirds managed to find one another, and at the end of the day, we all benefit from this relationship.

After all, we might never have discovered Amelia's Instagram page if she hadn't made her way into the tabloid headlines.

Ms. Hamlin's latest snaps finding her rocking a matching leopard print bra and panties set, and you probably won't be surprised to learn that she received quite an enthusiastic response in the comments on her Instagram page.

Most of the remarks were highly complimentary, but a few dredged up a topic that Amelia would probably rather avoid.

Yes, some folks are still obsessed with comparing her to Scott's most famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney started dating Travis Barker around the same time as the Amelia-Scott romance began, so perhaps comparisons of the two relationships were inevitable.

And since "weird anonymous pervs" make up a sizable contingent of social media users, the conversation frequently shifts to comparisons of Amelia and Kourtney's bodies.

Insiders say Kourtney approves of Scott and Amelia's relationship, but interestingly, Amelia has never spoken publicly about the mother of Scott's children.

As for which one of them is rocking the more flawless physique -- well, we're not about to wade into those waters, but we will say that Scott was and remains an incredibly lucky man.

And as for Kourtney -- well, she can rest easy knowing that the internet is comparing her body to that of someone who is literally less than half her age.

Now that's a win.