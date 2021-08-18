Amber Portwood: I'm Being Nice to Gary and That Homewrecker Kristina! Honest!

Though it has been no great surprise to fans, Amber Portwood has recently been at war with both baby daddies.

Having gotten into trouble with the law for assaulting both men in separate instances, things could be worse.

But fans have worried about how this pointless conflict has been impacting Amber's children.

Now, Gary and Kristina have managed to make peace with Amber and even find some common ground. Will wonders never cease?!

Amber Portwood Celebrates

For the first half of this year, Amber Portwood was totally at odds with Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina.

Her intense jealousy over the bond that they share with Leah did not drive her to be a better mother.

Instead of trying to win her daughter's admiration, she simply lashed out at the people who already earned it.

Kristina Shirley Cries Out of Sympathy

However, Amber has now revealed to The Sun that things have changed both dramatically and for the better.

She gushed that things are "amazing actually."

Amber detailed: “We literally just went to a fair, all of us together, the whole family."

Amber Portwood Shares a Filtered Selfie

While COVID-19 is a weird time to go to a fair in any context, that outing is a clear sign that things are on the mend.

"We are in a much better spot than we were," Amber added.

“We are doing good," she affirmed, "and we are in contact."

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley on Set

"I see my kids," Amber continued, "so obviously I have to see them."

That is an awkward way of phrasing it, but not unreasonable.

It sounds like she resolved to make the best of a bad situation.

Amber Portwood Speaks on the Phone

“We are seeing each other as much as we can," Amber expressed.

"But Kristina and me are both in school actually," she noted, citing a bit of common ground.

"And," Amber added, "the kids are in school now too."

Kristina Shirley, Emilee Shirley, Leah Shirley for Mother's Day 2021

“I struggled a bit," Amber admitted.

"But," she shared, "I found something to kind of get me out of my head and busier with school."

More time studying means less time bashing your baby daddy and his wife, one supposes.

Amber Portwood Teen Mom OG Picture

Early this year, Amber went on a vicious and frankly unhinged rant -- hardly her first -- about Gary and Kristina.

She called the two "two-faced" and "liars."

This had followed the season premiere of Teen Mom OG, when Kristina had joked about Amber's role in their lives being akin to a teenage daughter.

Amber Portwood Packs a Makeup bag

That was of course an unfair comparison.

Stereotypes and anecdotes aside, there are many teenage girls who are emotionally mature and of course non-violent.

That was not the end of the clashes with Amber, however.

Amber Portwood Selfie with Daughter

Amber went on to, just days later, accuse Gary of speaking to her inappropriately in an effort to cheat on Kristina.

She even accused him of touching her sexually, accusing him of being "gross" and a cheater ... which she also said of Kristina.

Things escalated later that spring.

Leah and Amber Portwood

Amber spiraled on scoial media, calling Kristina a "home-wrecker" and a "whore."

Apparently, in her mind, Gary deciding to leave his abuser was not a decision that he would have made on his own.

She also attacked the couple for parenting Leah, accusing them of "spoiling" her in order to win her affections. Charming.

