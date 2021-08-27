Amber Portwood: Did Andrew Glennon Just Accuse Her of Abusing Their Son?!

For a while now, all of Amber Portwood's drama has been mostly petty stuff that really doesn't matter all that much.

It's been nice, hasn't it?

She's been feuding with Gary Shirley for no real reason, and she's been going on about haters like she does.

And remember that scene in the last season of Teen Mom OG when she got that sexy military costume to wear when she called her brother to tell him happy birthday?

For the most part, that's been the kind of stuff that Amber has been up to lately, which is nice because those aren't crimes.

But according to a post that Andrew Glennon made on Instagram this week, something much more troubling may be going down behind the scenes.

Andrew, of course, is Amber's ex and the father of her three-year-old son, James.

They met when she was doing Marriage Boot Camp with Matt Baier, and a short while after that, she was pregnant.

Things seemed to be going reasonably well for a while, but then Amber was arrested for allegedly beating him with a shoe and chasing him around the house with a machete, all while he was holding James, who was still an infant at the time.

They broke up, he got primary physical custody and Amber got a few unsupervised visits a week -- visits that she's often missed for arbitrary reasons.

Things still aren't settled though, and that's because they won't stop arguing.

They've been in mediation for a long time now, with Amber trying to get overnight visits and Andrew trying to prevent that. She also got a restraining order against him when he wouldn't let her see James for Christmas.

Earlier this summer, a report claimed that mediation was going so badly that they may end up going to trial.

And it looks like Andrew may be making quite the case against her.

On Wednesday evening, Andrew made a very troubling post to his Instagram story.

"You hit your baby boy? ... Really?!" the post read.

He didn't name Amber, but it's not much of a leap to assume that he was talking about her, is it?

He deleted the post soon after sharing it, but not before plenty of people were able to get screenshots.

And now that the screenshots are making the rounds, Amber is reportedly devastated by the accusation.

According to a source close to Amber who spoke with The Ashley's Reality Roundup, "There's zero truth to it. She's heartbroken that anyone could think she would ever hurt a child."

"Her heart is broken that this would be implied."

The source also said that "Amber feels like Andrew knows exactly what to say to hurt her and have the public side with him."

"She would never hit James," this person insisted.

So this is a bit of a sticky situation, huh?

For one, Amber was convicted of domestic battery and intimidation for the machete incident, and while she's never admitted to chasing him with a machete while he was holding James, at the very least we know that the child was there during all of that.

Thanks to those disturbing recordings that were released of Amber verbally assaulting Andrew and admitting to punching him in the nose, we know that she abused him while James was around on multiple occasions.

Also we've all seen her parenting style for over ten years now on Teen Mom ... could she really be so surprised that some people could think there's some legitimacy to these new claims?

For two, this isn't the first time that Andrew has suggested that Amber was too rough with their son.

In the past, he's said that he saw her shove him down and throw him roughly on a bed, and he's even said that she'd threatened to kill him, James, and herself.

So again, it's not like this is all coming from nowhere.

For three, while Andrew's post was deeply upsetting to see, it was also inappropriate for him to post it in the first place.

He and Amber have agreed to give James privacy -- no photos on social media, and no appearances on Teen Mom.

It seems really foolish for him to take a claim like this to Instagram instead of to his lawyers, and it may end up backfiring on him -- The Ashley's source also stated that "Amber's lawyers are aware of what he posted and are working on it."

Hopefully one day these two put everything else aside and do what's best for James, but unfortunately it doesn't look like that day is coming anytime soon.