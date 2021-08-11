Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report.

Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison.

She was 31 years old.

The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both confirmed in a Facebook tribute posted by Alla's mother, Yelena.

"Sadly, addiction won today. My beloved daughter, Alla passed away earlier today," Yelena wrote, as reported by Starcasm.

"I’m beyond sadden by this and hoping she is in a better place," the grieving mother continued.

"Addiction is an ugly disease and my daughter had been battling addiction for many years. Rest In Peace my forever daughter. We love you Allochka and always will remember you Forever."

Yelena concluded with the words "you will live forever in our hearts” written in her native Russian.

In a separate post, Alla's father Dmitriy shared funeral details.

Subbotina's passing came less than one week after her most recent release from prison.

Love After Lockup viewers will recall that Alla was a model who first went to prison at an early age after becoming addicted to heroin.

The show documented her first release from prison in 2017, as well as her relationship with boyfriend James Cristia.

Unfortunately, before the end of her season, Alla relapsed and was sent back to prison.

Following her initial release on July 4, 2017, Alla was booked again on January 8, 2018.

Shortly thereafter, Cristia revealed that Alla had been sentenced to 24-31 months for possession of a controlled substance and various probation violations.

Alla was released on Christmas Eve of 2019, but sadly she wouldn't be free for very long.

Her final stint in prison began just four weeks later when she was arrested on retail theft charges.

Alla's family appeared to be hopeful and supportive following each of her sentences.

But as anyone who's ever lost a loved one to addiction knows, sometimes all the support in the world is simply not enough.

Following her 2018 release, James revealed that he and Alla had broken up, but noted that he had not given up hope for a reconciliation.

"We took some time apart,” he said.

“But in the end our hearts are still attached to one another. I’m still waiting for her.”

News of Alla's passing comes just weeks after the death of Tracy Wagaman, another Love After Lockup star who had spent her entire adult life battling addiction.

The cases are sadly similar, especially as both women were repeatedly imprisoned as a result of their substance abuse issues.

Could their lives have been saved had they been sent to treatment rather than prison?

Sadly, we'll never know, but it seems obvious that in both cases imprisonment served only to exacerbate their existing problems.

We've known for decades that America's war on drugs is destructive, needlessly costly, and wholly ineffective -- and yet it persists.

Our thoughts go out to Alla's loved ones during this enormously difficult time.