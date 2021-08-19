Alexei and Loren Brovarnik Welcome Baby #2!

Back in March, 90 Day Fiance fans were overjoyed to learn that Loren and Alexei Brovarnik were expecting their second child.

The longtime fan favorites were so excited to give baby Shai a younger sibling.

Early Thursday morning, the couple broke the news that Baby #2 is here!

Loren and Alexei are overjoyed, though they have shared that their newborn is in NICU.

On Monday, August 16, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second child at 9:08 pm.

“Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal!” the proud parents gushed to Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday morning.

“We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother!" they gushed.

"Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms," Loren and Alexei noted.

"He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall," their statement detailed.

Loren and Alexei's statement concluded: "We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”

On Instagram, Loren shared further information alongside her own glowing caption.

"Truly a Thankful Thursday!!" she wrote. "Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!"

Loren added: "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well."

"We can’t wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4!" Loren gushed.

She concluded the post with the following tags: "#teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."

Though we do not yet know their second child's name, that tag is confirmation of their gender reveal party: Shai has a baby brother!

In March, this fan-favorite couple announced that they were once again expecting.

This was exciting news for their fans and followers, who hold up this couple as an example of the franchise's success stories built on true love.

At the time, they shared that the due date was in late summer.

While August arguably qualifies as "late summer," it sounds like Baby #2 was not expected for at least a couple more weeks if not longer.

(For reference, summer officially ends September 22 this year -- a little more than a month after his date of birth)

Though Baby #2 technically falls within the normal range of newborn weights, one imagines that he might have weighed a little more had he been born closer to his due date.

Loren gave birth to their first child, Shai, in April of 2020.

It was a scary time to give birth, just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic overtaking North America.

Now, more than 600,000 tragic (and in some cases, preventable) deaths later, many hospitals are more crowded than ever.

We are of course relieved that Loren was able to safely give birth via C-section.

Similarly, we hope that their second child is able to remain safe and recover in the NICU.

The sooner that they can all safely return home, the better for them and for the overworked and overwhelmed medical staff.

Loren and Alexei have our heartfelt congratulations on this week's good news.

We would also like to congratulate Shai on his new role as a big brother.

We look forward to future updates -- including the reveal of Baby #2's name.